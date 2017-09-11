Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
28.02
28.02
28.02
28.02
Preference Capital
0
0
13.16
13.16
Reserves
149.64
148.22
120.74
83.03
Net Worth
177.66
176.24
161.92
124.21
Minority Interest
Debt
40.98
35.26
39
134.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.63
2.08
2.79
24.05
Total Liabilities
220.27
213.58
203.71
282.78
Fixed Assets
27.55
27.78
31.45
90.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
90.48
79.27
79.27
0.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.67
3.98
3.92
24.05
Networking Capital
97.08
100.35
69.47
160.63
Inventories
44.1
45.12
52.21
99.74
Inventory Days
73.68
67.46
51.38
83.31
Sundry Debtors
48.32
66.7
69.82
163.22
Debtor Days
80.74
99.73
68.71
136.34
Other Current Assets
40.02
34.92
35.8
16.02
Sundry Creditors
-19.48
-31.24
-21.02
-73.01
Creditor Days
32.55
46.71
20.68
60.99
Other Current Liabilities
-15.88
-15.15
-67.34
-45.34
Cash
1.51
2.21
19.61
6.97
Total Assets
220.29
213.59
203.72
282.79
