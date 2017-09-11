Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
151.13
|79.28
|1,04,875.98
|642.01
|0.52
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
31,399.8
|46.18
|92,494.56
|535.9
|1.2
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,082.65
|93.72
|63,063.29
|275.56
|0.18
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
574.75
|66.25
|36,270.35
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
389.55
|29.95
|32,997
|297.77
|0.52
|4,267.3
|167.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.