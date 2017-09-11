iifl-logo-icon 1
Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

220
(3.77%)
Sep 11, 2017

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged

Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

32.72

36.34

60.93

-8.55

Depreciation

-5.86

-6.28

-9.3

-14.19

Tax paid

-11.35

-8.86

-10.68

0

Working capital

-9.65

14.19

-84.85

-18.21

Other operating items

Operating

5.84

35.37

-43.9

-40.96

Capital expenditure

4.39

-6.39

-143.28

2.19

Free cash flow

10.23

28.98

-187.18

-38.76

Equity raised

296.44

228.32

144.42

183.16

Investing

11.21

0

78.98

0.29

Financing

5.72

-3.74

-95.52

-21.54

Dividends paid

0

0

30.82

0

Net in cash

323.61

253.57

-28.47

123.15

