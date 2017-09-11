Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
32.72
36.34
60.93
-8.55
Depreciation
-5.86
-6.28
-9.3
-14.19
Tax paid
-11.35
-8.86
-10.68
0
Working capital
-9.65
14.19
-84.85
-18.21
Other operating items
Operating
5.84
35.37
-43.9
-40.96
Capital expenditure
4.39
-6.39
-143.28
2.19
Free cash flow
10.23
28.98
-187.18
-38.76
Equity raised
296.44
228.32
144.42
183.16
Investing
11.21
0
78.98
0.29
Financing
5.72
-3.74
-95.52
-21.54
Dividends paid
0
0
30.82
0
Net in cash
323.61
253.57
-28.47
123.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.