iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

220
(3.77%)
Sep 11, 2017|03:40:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

218.43

244.1

370.88

436.93

yoy growth (%)

-10.51

-34.18

-15.11

-3.3

Raw materials

-120.68

-134.54

-194.47

-299.62

As % of sales

55.24

55.11

52.43

68.57

Employee costs

-32.19

-34.05

-47.84

-59.02

As % of sales

14.73

13.95

12.9

13.5

Other costs

-30.5

-30.57

-67.13

-57.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.96

12.52

18.1

13.06

Operating profit

35.05

44.92

61.41

21.22

OPM

16.04

18.4

16.55

4.85

Depreciation

-5.86

-6.28

-9.3

-14.19

Interest expense

-3.39

-4.2

-11.28

-19.96

Other income

6.93

1.91

20.11

4.38

Profit before tax

32.72

36.34

60.93

-8.55

Taxes

-11.35

-8.86

-10.68

0

Tax rate

-34.71

-24.39

-17.52

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

21.36

27.47

50.25

-8.55

Exceptional items

-19.95

0

39.9

0

Net profit

1.41

27.47

90.16

-8.55

yoy growth (%)

-94.85

-69.52

-1,154

-249.9

NPM

0.64

11.25

24.31

-1.95

Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.