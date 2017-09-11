Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
218.43
244.1
370.88
436.93
yoy growth (%)
-10.51
-34.18
-15.11
-3.3
Raw materials
-120.68
-134.54
-194.47
-299.62
As % of sales
55.24
55.11
52.43
68.57
Employee costs
-32.19
-34.05
-47.84
-59.02
As % of sales
14.73
13.95
12.9
13.5
Other costs
-30.5
-30.57
-67.13
-57.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.96
12.52
18.1
13.06
Operating profit
35.05
44.92
61.41
21.22
OPM
16.04
18.4
16.55
4.85
Depreciation
-5.86
-6.28
-9.3
-14.19
Interest expense
-3.39
-4.2
-11.28
-19.96
Other income
6.93
1.91
20.11
4.38
Profit before tax
32.72
36.34
60.93
-8.55
Taxes
-11.35
-8.86
-10.68
0
Tax rate
-34.71
-24.39
-17.52
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
21.36
27.47
50.25
-8.55
Exceptional items
-19.95
0
39.9
0
Net profit
1.41
27.47
90.16
-8.55
yoy growth (%)
-94.85
-69.52
-1,154
-249.9
NPM
0.64
11.25
24.31
-1.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.