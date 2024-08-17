Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
183.05
168.3
181.78
165.85
192.42
Excise Duty
10.75
10.04
10.57
9.02
8.73
Net Sales
172.3
158.25
171.21
156.83
183.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.23
3.18
2.9
0.23
0.59
Total Income
173.53
161.43
174.11
157.07
184.28
Total Expenditure
146.95
136.76
141.82
138.58
160.98
PBIDT
26.58
24.67
32.29
18.49
23.3
Interest
1.84
1.73
2.28
3.02
3.51
PBDT
24.74
22.94
30
15.47
19.79
Depreciation
3.12
2.91
2.95
6.16
5.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.38
6.91
9.06
4.4
5.28
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
16.24
13.12
18
4.91
8.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.24
13.12
18
4.91
8.95
Extra-ordinary Items
3.95
-1.15
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.29
14.27
18
4.91
8.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.8
4.68
6.42
1.75
3.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
28.02
28.02
28.02
28.02
28.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
1,37,14,436
1,06,82,145
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
48.95
38.12
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
1,43,04,864
1,73,37,155
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
51.05
61.88
PBIDTM(%)
15.42
15.58
18.85
11.78
12.68
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.42
8.29
10.51
3.13
4.87
