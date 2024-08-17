iifl-logo-icon 1
Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged Company Summary

220
(3.77%)
Sep 11, 2017|03:40:47 PM

Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged Summary

The company is a 100% EOU with a state-of-the-art plant in Noida, to manufacture halogen lamps (cap : 118.80 lac pa) and compact fluorescent lamps (cap : 95.04 lac pa). The companys products include automobile head lamps under the Halonix brand, H3 type halogen lamps for fog lamps, J-type halogen lamps for general lighting applications, compact fluorescent lamps (single/double H-type), etc.The company has been certified as an ISO-9002 accredited company by RWTUV, Germany, for quality assurance in production and installation. It has also received the E-4 mark from N V Kema, Holland, for its H-4 halogen lamps.During 1996-97, Phoenix Electric (India) Ltd (PEIL), a group company has amalgamated with the Phoenix Lamps India Ltd.During the year 1999-2000, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the company repurchased 11 lac equity shares of Rs. 10/- each from PICUP and extinguished the same and converted 76.60 lac equity shares of Rs 10/- each held by Pheonix Electric Co Ltd., Japan into 7.66 lac Redeemable Preference shares of Rs. 100/- each.The company has changed its name as Phoenix Lamps Ltd from the earlier name of Phoenix Lamps India Ltd.

