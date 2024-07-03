SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹35.95
Prev. Close₹34.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.77
Day's High₹36.1
Day's Low₹35.5
52 Week's High₹80
52 Week's Low₹29.55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.61
P/E106.18
EPS0.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.42
10.42
10.42
10.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.61
24.31
22.67
21.16
Net Worth
35.03
34.73
33.09
31.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.46
13.42
70.75
56.44
yoy growth (%)
-22.05
-81.03
25.35
1.41
Raw materials
-11.45
-10.16
-45.18
-31.88
As % of sales
109.46
75.75
63.85
56.49
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.83
-4.08
-2.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
-1.88
-3.37
1.01
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.34
-3.43
-3.4
Tax paid
-0.59
-0.29
1
-0.49
Working capital
3.55
10.52
1.28
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.05
-81.03
25.35
1.41
Op profit growth
84.96
-130.7
-63.28
41.9
EBIT growth
-93.05
53.33
-104.83
54.45
Net profit growth
-81.73
-196.82
-549.56
3.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Dilip Kumar Goyal
Non Executive Director
Jayshree Goyal
Executive Director / Managing
Ankit Goyal
Independent Director
Ashish Lodha
Independent Director
MURARI LAL KHANDELWAL
Reports by ASL Industries Ltd
Summary
ASL Industries Limited was originally formed in Bihar, as a Partnership Firm on September 1, 1983, under the name Ajanta Industries. Thereafter Ajanta Industries converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company as Ajanta Composite Private Limited, dated February 20, 1992, issued by Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to ASL Industries Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2003, consequent upon change of name, issued by Registrar of Companies.Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ASL Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 15, 2016, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of forged products and press shop for sheet metal products. The company products have varied applications and are used in various industries like railway, defense, and automobile. The existing manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The existing unit has a machine shop for the rough and finish machining components, heat treatment facilities, and also in-house die making facilities, CNC and VMC horizontal and vertical centers, light, medium and heavy fabrication, assembly and sheet metal press shop. The company is an ISO 14001:2015 and has obtained OHSAS 18001:2007 certifications for adhering to global standards in occupational health and safety manageme
The ASL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ASL Industries Ltd is ₹37.61 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ASL Industries Ltd is 106.18 and 1.07 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ASL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ASL Industries Ltd is ₹29.55 and ₹80 as of 02 Jan ‘25
ASL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.44%, 3 Years at -7.86%, 1 Year at -15.65%, 6 Month at -28.30%, 3 Month at -9.98% and 1 Month at 5.56%.
