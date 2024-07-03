iifl-logo-icon 1
ASL Industries Ltd Share Price

36.1
(4.94%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.95
  • Day's High36.1
  • 52 Wk High80
  • Prev. Close34.4
  • Day's Low35.5
  • 52 Wk Low 29.55
  • Turnover (lac)5.77
  • P/E106.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ASL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

ASL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

ASL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:47 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ASL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.42

10.42

10.42

10.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.61

24.31

22.67

21.16

Net Worth

35.03

34.73

33.09

31.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.46

13.42

70.75

56.44

yoy growth (%)

-22.05

-81.03

25.35

1.41

Raw materials

-11.45

-10.16

-45.18

-31.88

As % of sales

109.46

75.75

63.85

56.49

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.83

-4.08

-2.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

-1.88

-3.37

1.01

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.34

-3.43

-3.4

Tax paid

-0.59

-0.29

1

-0.49

Working capital

3.55

10.52

1.28

-0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.05

-81.03

25.35

1.41

Op profit growth

84.96

-130.7

-63.28

41.9

EBIT growth

-93.05

53.33

-104.83

54.45

Net profit growth

-81.73

-196.82

-549.56

3.19

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

ASL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ASL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Dilip Kumar Goyal

Non Executive Director

Jayshree Goyal

Executive Director / Managing

Ankit Goyal

Independent Director

Ashish Lodha

Independent Director

MURARI LAL KHANDELWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ASL Industries Ltd

Summary

ASL Industries Limited was originally formed in Bihar, as a Partnership Firm on September 1, 1983, under the name Ajanta Industries. Thereafter Ajanta Industries converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company as Ajanta Composite Private Limited, dated February 20, 1992, issued by Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to ASL Industries Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2003, consequent upon change of name, issued by Registrar of Companies.Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ASL Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 15, 2016, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of forged products and press shop for sheet metal products. The company products have varied applications and are used in various industries like railway, defense, and automobile. The existing manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The existing unit has a machine shop for the rough and finish machining components, heat treatment facilities, and also in-house die making facilities, CNC and VMC horizontal and vertical centers, light, medium and heavy fabrication, assembly and sheet metal press shop. The company is an ISO 14001:2015 and has obtained OHSAS 18001:2007 certifications for adhering to global standards in occupational health and safety manageme
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ASL Industries Ltd share price today?

The ASL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of ASL Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ASL Industries Ltd is ₹37.61 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ASL Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ASL Industries Ltd is 106.18 and 1.07 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ASL Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ASL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ASL Industries Ltd is ₹29.55 and ₹80 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ASL Industries Ltd?

ASL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.44%, 3 Years at -7.86%, 1 Year at -15.65%, 6 Month at -28.30%, 3 Month at -9.98% and 1 Month at 5.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ASL Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ASL Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

