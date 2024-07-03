Summary

ASL Industries Limited was originally formed in Bihar, as a Partnership Firm on September 1, 1983, under the name Ajanta Industries. Thereafter Ajanta Industries converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company as Ajanta Composite Private Limited, dated February 20, 1992, issued by Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to ASL Industries Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2003, consequent upon change of name, issued by Registrar of Companies.Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ASL Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 15, 2016, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of forged products and press shop for sheet metal products. The company products have varied applications and are used in various industries like railway, defense, and automobile. The existing manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The existing unit has a machine shop for the rough and finish machining components, heat treatment facilities, and also in-house die making facilities, CNC and VMC horizontal and vertical centers, light, medium and heavy fabrication, assembly and sheet metal press shop. The company is an ISO 14001:2015 and has obtained OHSAS 18001:2007 certifications for adhering to global standards in occupational health and safety manageme

