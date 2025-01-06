ASL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
-1.88
-3.37
1.01
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.34
-3.43
-3.4
Tax paid
-0.59
-0.29
1
-0.49
Working capital
3.55
10.52
1.28
-0.3
Other operating items
Operating
2.71
7.99
-4.51
-3.19
Capital expenditure
-5.17
-57.71
3.22
3.16
Free cash flow
-2.45
-49.71
-1.29
-0.02
Equity raised
41.99
42.34
46.75
35.96
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
-11.08
24.07
20.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
39.54
-18.44
69.52
56.93
