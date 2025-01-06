iifl-logo-icon 1
ASL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.9
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

ASL Industries FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

-1.88

-3.37

1.01

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.34

-3.43

-3.4

Tax paid

-0.59

-0.29

1

-0.49

Working capital

3.55

10.52

1.28

-0.3

Other operating items

Operating

2.71

7.99

-4.51

-3.19

Capital expenditure

-5.17

-57.71

3.22

3.16

Free cash flow

-2.45

-49.71

-1.29

-0.02

Equity raised

41.99

42.34

46.75

35.96

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

-11.08

24.07

20.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

39.54

-18.44

69.52

56.93

