Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.46
13.42
70.75
56.44
yoy growth (%)
-22.05
-81.03
25.35
1.41
Raw materials
-11.45
-10.16
-45.18
-31.88
As % of sales
109.46
75.75
63.85
56.49
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.83
-4.08
-2.55
As % of sales
3.01
6.24
5.77
4.52
Other costs
-0.33
-3.3
-18.59
-14.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.24
24.62
26.27
25
Operating profit
-1.64
-0.88
2.89
7.88
OPM
-15.72
-6.62
4.09
13.97
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.34
-3.43
-3.4
Interest expense
0
-1.53
-3.14
-3.71
Other income
1.83
0.88
0.3
0.24
Profit before tax
-0.02
-1.88
-3.37
1.01
Taxes
-0.59
-0.29
1
-0.49
Tax rate
2,316.52
15.48
-29.69
-48.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.61
-2.17
-2.36
0.52
Exceptional items
1
4.32
0.15
-0.02
Net profit
0.39
2.14
-2.21
0.49
yoy growth (%)
-81.73
-196.82
-549.56
3.19
NPM
3.74
15.98
-3.13
0.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.