ASL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.9
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.46

13.42

70.75

56.44

yoy growth (%)

-22.05

-81.03

25.35

1.41

Raw materials

-11.45

-10.16

-45.18

-31.88

As % of sales

109.46

75.75

63.85

56.49

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.83

-4.08

-2.55

As % of sales

3.01

6.24

5.77

4.52

Other costs

-0.33

-3.3

-18.59

-14.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.24

24.62

26.27

25

Operating profit

-1.64

-0.88

2.89

7.88

OPM

-15.72

-6.62

4.09

13.97

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.34

-3.43

-3.4

Interest expense

0

-1.53

-3.14

-3.71

Other income

1.83

0.88

0.3

0.24

Profit before tax

-0.02

-1.88

-3.37

1.01

Taxes

-0.59

-0.29

1

-0.49

Tax rate

2,316.52

15.48

-29.69

-48.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.61

-2.17

-2.36

0.52

Exceptional items

1

4.32

0.15

-0.02

Net profit

0.39

2.14

-2.21

0.49

yoy growth (%)

-81.73

-196.82

-549.56

3.19

NPM

3.74

15.98

-3.13

0.87

