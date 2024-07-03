iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ASL Industries Ltd Company Summary

35.65
(-4.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:09 PM

ASL Industries Ltd Summary

ASL Industries Limited was originally formed in Bihar, as a Partnership Firm on September 1, 1983, under the name Ajanta Industries. Thereafter Ajanta Industries converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company as Ajanta Composite Private Limited, dated February 20, 1992, issued by Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to ASL Industries Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2003, consequent upon change of name, issued by Registrar of Companies.Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ASL Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 15, 2016, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of forged products and press shop for sheet metal products. The company products have varied applications and are used in various industries like railway, defense, and automobile. The existing manufacturing unit of the Company is located at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The existing unit has a machine shop for the rough and finish machining components, heat treatment facilities, and also in-house die making facilities, CNC and VMC horizontal and vertical centers, light, medium and heavy fabrication, assembly and sheet metal press shop. The company is an ISO 14001:2015 and has obtained OHSAS 18001:2007 certifications for adhering to global standards in occupational health and safety management. The company is also an ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified by Bureau Veritas certification for pressed, fabricated, machined and assembled components from sheet metals and forgings.The Company acquired the Forging Division from ASL Enterprises Limited through Slump Sale Agreement dated in March, 2015 on a going concern basis. In terms of consideration, the Company allotted 3,58,209 Equity Shares towards acquisition of forging division of ASL Enterprises Ltd.In April 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 28,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 9.8 Crore.In 2022-23, the Company disposed off its entire plant and machineries and used the sale proceeds for given short-term loans andadvances to generate income.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.