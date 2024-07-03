Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹670.05
Prev. Close₹664.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹602.62
Day's High₹676.45
Day's Low₹658.05
52 Week's High₹684.5
52 Week's Low₹362.5
Book Value₹104.62
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,550.89
P/E46.28
EPS14.38
Divi. Yield0.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.63
13.63
13.63
13.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
660.03
569.13
469.59
474.48
Net Worth
673.66
582.76
483.22
488.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,157.03
902.94
942.36
595.93
yoy growth (%)
28.13
-4.18
58.13
23.96
Raw materials
-813
-632.51
-651.7
-415.2
As % of sales
70.26
70.04
69.15
69.67
Employee costs
-113.26
-95.91
-95.92
-56.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
79.24
55.66
61.25
42.83
Depreciation
-26.61
-25.09
-26.94
-13.32
Tax paid
-18.86
-13.58
-9.97
-11.34
Working capital
27.55
-32.57
135.92
-27.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.13
-4.18
58.13
23.96
Op profit growth
37.07
-3.39
55.39
86.49
EBIT growth
35.71
-8.14
50.21
218.17
Net profit growth
39.29
-29.29
103.73
441.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,821.74
1,847.46
1,507.92
1,107.93
1,140.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,821.74
1,847.46
1,507.92
1,107.93
1,140.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.01
23.87
12.81
18.18
26.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
D K Jain
Managing Director
Anmol Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Deepak Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sanjay Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arun Malhotra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Avinash Prakash Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Mahendru
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Diviya Chanana
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Parag Chandulal Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd
Summary
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd was incorporated on October 30, 1981 as a private limited company with the Lumax Auto-Electricals Pvt Ltd. On November 2, 1988, the Company changed their name from Lumax Auto-Electricals Pvt Ltd to Dhanesh Auto Electricals Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, on March 30, 2002, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Dhanesh Auto Electricals Ltd. and finally, the name changed from Dhanesh Auto Electricals Ltd to Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. on August 2, 2006.Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd is a part of the D K Jain Group of companies. The company is engaged in the manufacture of automotive parts like sheet metal parts, fabricated assemblies, tubular parts for two wheeler and three wheeler industries. They operate in two segments, namely Automotive Parts and Trading of Motor Adjusters. They have six manufacturing plants, in which, three are located in Pune, two plants in Aurangabad, and a research and development centre in Pune.The companys product line includes two wheeler chassis, exhaust systems and mufflers, fork and handle bar assemblies, petrol tanks, adjustor motors, auto lightings among numerous others. The company has one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd.The company was established to manufacture and supply automotive components at Bhosari. In the year 1988, the company started their second unit at Waluj, Aurangabad for supplying auto parts to Bajaj Auto Ltd. In the year 1993, they
The Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹667.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹4550.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd is 46.28 and 6.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹362.5 and ₹684.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.97%, 3 Years at 60.16%, 1 Year at 72.10%, 6 Month at 13.55%, 3 Month at 18.29% and 1 Month at 25.57%.
