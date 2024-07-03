Summary

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd was incorporated on October 30, 1981 as a private limited company with the Lumax Auto-Electricals Pvt Ltd. On November 2, 1988, the Company changed their name from Lumax Auto-Electricals Pvt Ltd to Dhanesh Auto Electricals Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, on March 30, 2002, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Dhanesh Auto Electricals Ltd. and finally, the name changed from Dhanesh Auto Electricals Ltd to Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. on August 2, 2006.Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd is a part of the D K Jain Group of companies. The company is engaged in the manufacture of automotive parts like sheet metal parts, fabricated assemblies, tubular parts for two wheeler and three wheeler industries. They operate in two segments, namely Automotive Parts and Trading of Motor Adjusters. They have six manufacturing plants, in which, three are located in Pune, two plants in Aurangabad, and a research and development centre in Pune.The companys product line includes two wheeler chassis, exhaust systems and mufflers, fork and handle bar assemblies, petrol tanks, adjustor motors, auto lightings among numerous others. The company has one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd.The company was established to manufacture and supply automotive components at Bhosari. In the year 1988, the company started their second unit at Waluj, Aurangabad for supplying auto parts to Bajaj Auto Ltd. In the year 1993, they

