Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Share Price

667.7
(0.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open670.05
  • Day's High676.45
  • 52 Wk High684.5
  • Prev. Close664.75
  • Day's Low658.05
  • 52 Wk Low 362.5
  • Turnover (lac)602.62
  • P/E46.28
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value104.62
  • EPS14.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,550.89
  • Div. Yield0.83
View All Historical Data
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

670.05

Prev. Close

664.75

Turnover(Lac.)

602.62

Day's High

676.45

Day's Low

658.05

52 Week's High

684.5

52 Week's Low

362.5

Book Value

104.62

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,550.89

P/E

46.28

EPS

14.38

Divi. Yield

0.83

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.97%

Non-Promoter- 21.90%

Institutions: 21.90%

Non-Institutions: 22.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.63

13.63

13.63

13.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

660.03

569.13

469.59

474.48

Net Worth

673.66

582.76

483.22

488.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,157.03

902.94

942.36

595.93

yoy growth (%)

28.13

-4.18

58.13

23.96

Raw materials

-813

-632.51

-651.7

-415.2

As % of sales

70.26

70.04

69.15

69.67

Employee costs

-113.26

-95.91

-95.92

-56.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

79.24

55.66

61.25

42.83

Depreciation

-26.61

-25.09

-26.94

-13.32

Tax paid

-18.86

-13.58

-9.97

-11.34

Working capital

27.55

-32.57

135.92

-27.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.13

-4.18

58.13

23.96

Op profit growth

37.07

-3.39

55.39

86.49

EBIT growth

35.71

-8.14

50.21

218.17

Net profit growth

39.29

-29.29

103.73

441.99

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,821.74

1,847.46

1,507.92

1,107.93

1,140.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,821.74

1,847.46

1,507.92

1,107.93

1,140.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

45.01

23.87

12.81

18.18

26.35

View Annually Results

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

D K Jain

Managing Director

Anmol Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Deepak Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sanjay Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arun Malhotra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Avinash Prakash Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Mahendru

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Diviya Chanana

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Parag Chandulal Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd

Summary

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd was incorporated on October 30, 1981 as a private limited company with the Lumax Auto-Electricals Pvt Ltd. On November 2, 1988, the Company changed their name from Lumax Auto-Electricals Pvt Ltd to Dhanesh Auto Electricals Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, on March 30, 2002, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Dhanesh Auto Electricals Ltd. and finally, the name changed from Dhanesh Auto Electricals Ltd to Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. on August 2, 2006.Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd is a part of the D K Jain Group of companies. The company is engaged in the manufacture of automotive parts like sheet metal parts, fabricated assemblies, tubular parts for two wheeler and three wheeler industries. They operate in two segments, namely Automotive Parts and Trading of Motor Adjusters. They have six manufacturing plants, in which, three are located in Pune, two plants in Aurangabad, and a research and development centre in Pune.The companys product line includes two wheeler chassis, exhaust systems and mufflers, fork and handle bar assemblies, petrol tanks, adjustor motors, auto lightings among numerous others. The company has one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd.The company was established to manufacture and supply automotive components at Bhosari. In the year 1988, the company started their second unit at Waluj, Aurangabad for supplying auto parts to Bajaj Auto Ltd. In the year 1993, they
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹667.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹4550.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd is 46.28 and 6.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹362.5 and ₹684.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd?

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.97%, 3 Years at 60.16%, 1 Year at 72.10%, 6 Month at 13.55%, 3 Month at 18.29% and 1 Month at 25.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.98 %
Institutions - 21.91 %
Public - 22.11 %

