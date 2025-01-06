iifl-logo-icon 1
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

644.1
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd

Lumax Auto Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

79.24

55.66

61.25

42.83

Depreciation

-26.61

-25.09

-26.94

-13.32

Tax paid

-18.86

-13.58

-9.97

-11.34

Working capital

27.55

-32.57

135.92

-27.71

Other operating items

Operating

61.31

-15.57

160.24

-9.54

Capital expenditure

41.29

19.53

204.35

30.99

Free cash flow

102.6

3.95

364.59

21.44

Equity raised

885.44

833.06

585.91

410.54

Investing

-1.84

78.22

-7.49

42.63

Financing

132.16

-1.17

69

7.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

13.63

Net in cash

1,118.36

914.06

1,012.02

495.7

