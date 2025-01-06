Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
79.24
55.66
61.25
42.83
Depreciation
-26.61
-25.09
-26.94
-13.32
Tax paid
-18.86
-13.58
-9.97
-11.34
Working capital
27.55
-32.57
135.92
-27.71
Other operating items
Operating
61.31
-15.57
160.24
-9.54
Capital expenditure
41.29
19.53
204.35
30.99
Free cash flow
102.6
3.95
364.59
21.44
Equity raised
885.44
833.06
585.91
410.54
Investing
-1.84
78.22
-7.49
42.63
Financing
132.16
-1.17
69
7.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
13.63
Net in cash
1,118.36
914.06
1,012.02
495.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.