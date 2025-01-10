Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.63
13.63
13.63
13.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
660.03
569.13
469.59
474.48
Net Worth
673.66
582.76
483.22
488.11
Minority Interest
Debt
394.24
285.18
122.79
59.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.79
25.44
17.34
11.43
Total Liabilities
1,095.69
893.38
623.35
559.25
Fixed Assets
272.33
286.65
263.21
246.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
685
469.69
199.94
201.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.87
12.84
6.31
0
Networking Capital
114.85
66.18
67.8
47.07
Inventories
62.4
50.07
62.97
44.95
Inventory Days
19.86
18.17
Sundry Debtors
253.17
199.41
208.28
179.55
Debtor Days
65.7
72.57
Other Current Assets
48.29
65.97
67.26
54.47
Sundry Creditors
-185.1
-166.51
-181.57
-161.82
Creditor Days
57.27
65.41
Other Current Liabilities
-63.91
-82.76
-89.14
-70.08
Cash
12.62
58.02
86.1
64.31
Total Assets
1,095.67
893.38
623.36
559.25
