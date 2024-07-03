Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,064.36
1,354.13
1,091
719.95
868.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,064.36
1,354.13
1,091
719.95
868.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.15
18.59
8.89
14.21
19.83
Total Income
2,091.51
1,372.72
1,099.89
734.16
888
Total Expenditure
1,788.16
1,210.49
985.63
664.67
791.99
PBIDT
303.35
162.23
114.26
69.5
96.01
Interest
49.32
9.47
6.61
7.84
7.14
PBDT
254.03
152.77
107.65
61.66
88.88
Depreciation
89.11
35.24
28.14
24.98
26.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
57.36
31.14
23.32
10.98
16.41
Deferred Tax
-8.06
-1.34
-0.41
-0.56
-6.78
Reported Profit After Tax
115.62
87.73
56.59
26.26
53.02
Minority Interest After NP
29.64
13.5
8.22
0.16
1.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
85.98
74.23
48.37
26.11
51.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
85.98
74.23
48.37
26.11
51.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.61
10.89
7.1
3.83
7.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.63
13.63
13.63
13.63
13.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.69
11.98
10.47
9.65
11.05
PBDTM(%)
12.3
11.28
9.86
8.56
10.23
PATM(%)
5.6
6.47
5.18
3.64
6.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.