Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
842.26
755.93
757.38
732.48
700.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
842.26
755.93
757.38
732.48
700.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.37
17.43
17.85
9.94
9.23
Total Income
857.63
773.36
775.23
742.42
709.41
Total Expenditure
740.05
667.91
665.51
626.55
610.06
PBIDT
117.58
105.46
109.73
115.86
99.35
Interest
18.54
19.44
19.03
17.56
16.06
PBDT
99.04
86.02
90.7
98.3
83.29
Depreciation
29.26
29.52
28.88
29.82
30.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
17.61
13.92
-2.04
22.63
18.3
Deferred Tax
0.37
0.93
12.51
-2.1
-2.73
Reported Profit After Tax
51.8
41.65
51.34
47.95
37.58
Minority Interest After NP
8.93
9.95
7.14
11.51
10.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
42.88
31.7
44.21
36.44
27.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
42.88
31.7
44.21
36.44
27.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.29
4.65
6.49
5.35
4.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.63
13.63
13.63
13.63
13.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.96
13.95
14.48
15.81
14.18
PBDTM(%)
11.75
11.37
11.97
13.42
11.89
PATM(%)
6.15
5.5
6.77
6.54
5.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.