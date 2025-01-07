Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,157.03
902.94
942.36
595.93
yoy growth (%)
28.13
-4.18
58.13
23.96
Raw materials
-813
-632.51
-651.7
-415.2
As % of sales
70.26
70.04
69.15
69.67
Employee costs
-113.26
-95.91
-95.92
-56.6
As % of sales
9.78
10.62
10.17
9.49
Other costs
-140.5
-108.67
-126.57
-80.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.14
12.03
13.43
13.46
Operating profit
90.25
65.84
68.15
43.86
OPM
7.8
7.29
7.23
7.36
Depreciation
-26.61
-25.09
-26.94
-13.32
Interest expense
-6.01
-7.15
-7.13
-2.69
Other income
21.61
22.06
27.17
14.99
Profit before tax
79.24
55.66
61.25
42.83
Taxes
-18.86
-13.58
-9.97
-11.34
Tax rate
-23.81
-24.39
-16.28
-26.47
Minorities and other
0
0
8.25
0
Adj. profit
60.37
42.08
59.52
31.49
Exceptional items
-1.75
0
0
-2.27
Net profit
58.62
42.08
59.52
29.21
yoy growth (%)
39.29
-29.29
103.73
441.99
NPM
5.06
4.66
6.31
4.9
