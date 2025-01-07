iifl-logo-icon 1
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

663.4
(3.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:34:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,157.03

902.94

942.36

595.93

yoy growth (%)

28.13

-4.18

58.13

23.96

Raw materials

-813

-632.51

-651.7

-415.2

As % of sales

70.26

70.04

69.15

69.67

Employee costs

-113.26

-95.91

-95.92

-56.6

As % of sales

9.78

10.62

10.17

9.49

Other costs

-140.5

-108.67

-126.57

-80.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.14

12.03

13.43

13.46

Operating profit

90.25

65.84

68.15

43.86

OPM

7.8

7.29

7.23

7.36

Depreciation

-26.61

-25.09

-26.94

-13.32

Interest expense

-6.01

-7.15

-7.13

-2.69

Other income

21.61

22.06

27.17

14.99

Profit before tax

79.24

55.66

61.25

42.83

Taxes

-18.86

-13.58

-9.97

-11.34

Tax rate

-23.81

-24.39

-16.28

-26.47

Minorities and other

0

0

8.25

0

Adj. profit

60.37

42.08

59.52

31.49

Exceptional items

-1.75

0

0

-2.27

Net profit

58.62

42.08

59.52

29.21

yoy growth (%)

39.29

-29.29

103.73

441.99

NPM

5.06

4.66

6.31

4.9

