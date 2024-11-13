Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

LUMAX AUTO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Sep 2024 14 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

LUMAX AUTO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 Appointment of M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of M/s S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024

LUMAX AUTO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Recommending the declaration of dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 Board in its meeting held on May 27, 2024 have considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement of Lumax Ancillary Limited (Transferor Company) with Lumax Auto Technologies Limited (Transferee Company). Read less.. Investment of Rs. 0.475 Crores to acquire upto 49% stake in the equity share capital of Clean Max Magnus Private Limited Re-appointment of Internal Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024