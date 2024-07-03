Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Summary

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd was incorporated on October 30, 1981 as a private limited company with the Lumax Auto-Electricals Pvt Ltd. On November 2, 1988, the Company changed their name from Lumax Auto-Electricals Pvt Ltd to Dhanesh Auto Electricals Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, on March 30, 2002, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Dhanesh Auto Electricals Ltd. and finally, the name changed from Dhanesh Auto Electricals Ltd to Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. on August 2, 2006.Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd is a part of the D K Jain Group of companies. The company is engaged in the manufacture of automotive parts like sheet metal parts, fabricated assemblies, tubular parts for two wheeler and three wheeler industries. They operate in two segments, namely Automotive Parts and Trading of Motor Adjusters. They have six manufacturing plants, in which, three are located in Pune, two plants in Aurangabad, and a research and development centre in Pune.The companys product line includes two wheeler chassis, exhaust systems and mufflers, fork and handle bar assemblies, petrol tanks, adjustor motors, auto lightings among numerous others. The company has one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd.The company was established to manufacture and supply automotive components at Bhosari. In the year 1988, the company started their second unit at Waluj, Aurangabad for supplying auto parts to Bajaj Auto Ltd. In the year 1993, they established R&D centre at Chinchwad, Pune to cater to the development requirement for the new business. In the year 1995, the company started their third unit at Chakan, Pune for manufacturing of exhaust systems and fuel tanks for two wheelers. In the year 1997, they started their fourth unit at Waluj, Aurangabad for the production of motorcycle chassis for Bajaj Auto Limited. In the year 2000, Bajaj Auto Ltd selected the company as a cluster member for TPM Activities. In the year 2002, the company started lighting Division at Chakan. In the year 2004, the company received ISO Certificate for Chakan Unit. In the year 2005, they received ISO Certificate for Bhosari Unit.In January 2006, Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. During the year 2007-08, the company entered into joint venture agreement with Officine Metallurgiche G Cornaglia, SpA, Italy through their subsidiary Cornaglia Metallurgical Products India Pvt Ltd to manufacture and supply Air Intake Systems and Exhaust Systems to Automobile manufacturers. During the year 2008-09, the company started commercial production of leveling motors unit at Chakan, Pune. They added three new customers, including two for supply of Car Seating Frame and one for export business which will add to the business in future. The joint venture company acquired prestigious orders for Air Intake System from VOLKS WAGEN & SKODA INDIA, making it the single source catering to all the vehicle platforms of these customers.During the year 2009-10, the company started a new trading unit at Manesar, Haryana, for Trading of Adjustor Levellor Motors business. They diversified into Non-Auto Segment business LED based Lightings and other Infrastructural Lightings. Also, they started the commercial production of Seat Frame Business. In March 2010, the company set up a new plant at Kale-amb in Himachal Pradesh for production of various Auto bulbs and related applications.In 2011 - 12, the Company diversified into the business of Electronic Manufacturing with the setting up of State-of-the-art Surface Mounted Technology (SMT) line. It started supply to Lear for their GM S2 Model and to Tata Johnson for Tata X1 model in 2012-13. The manufacturing operations of Robotic Frame Welding Plant at Waluj, commenced in Nov. 2012. Thereafter, the manufacturing operations and supplies of plastic moulded parts to Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI) at Narsapura Plant, Hobli in Karnataka started from July, 2013.In January 2015, the Company set up a new Robotic plant for manufacturing of Chassis & Fabrication parts in Waluj, Aurangabad. The Company acquired Lumax Management Services Private limited as its 100% wholly owned subsidiary and incorporated Velomax Mobility Private Limited as its step-down subsidiary during the year 2016-17. BS VI product line was launched in 2018-19.Lumax Gill - Austem Auto Technologies Private Limited (LGAT) became subsidiary of the Company effective from April 01, 2018. The Subsidiary Company Lumax DK Auto Industries Limited was merged with the Company in March 2020. Lumax Ituran Telematics Private Limited (LITPL) was made a Subsidiary Company of the Company effective January 01, 2022.During FY 2022-23, the Company upgraded its manufacturing facilities at Pune & Bengaluru.A wholly owned subsidiary, Lumax Mettalics Private Limited (LMPL) was merged with the Company in March, 2023 through the Scheme of Amalgamation and the merger became effective from April 1, 2022.