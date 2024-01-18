Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 5.50/- per Equity Share (275%) of the Face Value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the Shareholders, will be paid within 30 days of approval/declaration.