iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Automotive Axles Ltd Share Price

1,811.9
(-1.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,835
  • Day's High1,842.25
  • 52 Wk High2,257
  • Prev. Close1,833.05
  • Day's Low1,782
  • 52 Wk Low 1,720
  • Turnover (lac)228.6
  • P/E18.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value626.05
  • EPS101.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,737.78
  • Div. Yield1.75
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Automotive Axles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,835

Prev. Close

1,833.05

Turnover(Lac.)

228.6

Day's High

1,842.25

Day's Low

1,782

52 Week's High

2,257

52 Week's Low

1,720

Book Value

626.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,737.78

P/E

18.06

EPS

101.44

Divi. Yield

1.75

Automotive Axles Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 32

Record Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Automotive Axles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Automotive Axles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.51%

Foreign: 35.51%

Indian: 35.52%

Non-Promoter- 13.40%

Institutions: 13.40%

Non-Institutions: 15.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Automotive Axles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.11

15.11

15.11

15.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

860.83

744.21

605.95

538.94

Net Worth

875.94

759.32

621.06

554.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,490.61

905.57

951.95

1,519.97

yoy growth (%)

64.6

-4.87

-37.37

29.64

Raw materials

-1,062.15

-629.4

-645.55

-1,062.82

As % of sales

71.25

69.5

67.81

69.92

Employee costs

-114.27

-88.74

-89.09

-99.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

100.05

33.93

61.97

127.81

Depreciation

-36.41

-36

-37.22

-43.21

Tax paid

-25.69

-7.43

-18.82

-43.88

Working capital

81.5

8.8

-31.56

74.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.6

-4.87

-37.37

29.64

Op profit growth

104.57

-29.42

-44.16

47.07

EBIT growth

177.8

-42.14

-50.3

68.35

Net profit growth

227.13

-44.74

-50.99

69.84

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Automotive Axles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Automotive Axles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Baba Kalyani

Non Executive Director

Kenneth James Hogan

Independent Non Exe. Director

B B Hattarki

Independent Non Exe. Director

B C Prabhakar

President & Whole-time Dir.

Nagaraja Sadashiva Murthy Gargeshwari

Independent Director

Bijal Tushar Ajinkya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Automotive Axles Ltd

Summary

Automotive Axles Limited is a joint venture company incorporated in 1981, between Bharat Forge Limited, Pune, India and Meritor HeavyVehicle Systems LLC, USA (35.52% equity stake). The Company is the largest independent manufacturer of Rear Drive Axle Assemblies in the country and is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Axles and Brakes at Mysore, Rudrapur and Jamshedpur.The Companys Rs 30.3- Cr. project at Hootagali near Mysore, commenced commercial production in Jul.84. The company entered the capital market with a public issue.The Company came out of the purview of the Sick Industrial Companies Act, 1985. But, the very next year, its Networth started to erode. So, in 1994-95, it embarked on a restructuring of the capital in consultation with financial institutions. The company came out with a rights issue in Feb.95 to part-finance an expansion project to increase the manufacturing capacity of axles and brakes.During 1996-97, the expansion of Axles capacity has been completed and of brakes was put on hold in view of down turn in the market.The company managed to achieve an impressive 20% growth in sales during the year 1999-2000. As the company is continuing to pursue its efforts on increasing penetration into other domestic and export market opportunities, Meritor HVS (India) Ltd has tied-up technical licensing arrangement for new products for Ashok Leyland and Volvo India Ltd., and already export business worth US $ 4 Million has been achieved.During 2010-2011, Company h
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Automotive Axles Ltd share price today?

The Automotive Axles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1811.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Automotive Axles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Automotive Axles Ltd is ₹2737.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Automotive Axles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Automotive Axles Ltd is 18.06 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Automotive Axles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Automotive Axles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Automotive Axles Ltd is ₹1720 and ₹2257 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Automotive Axles Ltd?

Automotive Axles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.94%, 3 Years at 4.69%, 1 Year at -16.86%, 6 Month at -11.73%, 3 Month at -3.42% and 1 Month at 0.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Automotive Axles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Automotive Axles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.04 %
Institutions - 13.40 %
Public - 15.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Automotive Axles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.