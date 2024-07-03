Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,835
Prev. Close₹1,833.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹228.6
Day's High₹1,842.25
Day's Low₹1,782
52 Week's High₹2,257
52 Week's Low₹1,720
Book Value₹626.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,737.78
P/E18.06
EPS101.44
Divi. Yield1.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.11
15.11
15.11
15.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
860.83
744.21
605.95
538.94
Net Worth
875.94
759.32
621.06
554.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,490.61
905.57
951.95
1,519.97
yoy growth (%)
64.6
-4.87
-37.37
29.64
Raw materials
-1,062.15
-629.4
-645.55
-1,062.82
As % of sales
71.25
69.5
67.81
69.92
Employee costs
-114.27
-88.74
-89.09
-99.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
100.05
33.93
61.97
127.81
Depreciation
-36.41
-36
-37.22
-43.21
Tax paid
-25.69
-7.43
-18.82
-43.88
Working capital
81.5
8.8
-31.56
74.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.6
-4.87
-37.37
29.64
Op profit growth
104.57
-29.42
-44.16
47.07
EBIT growth
177.8
-42.14
-50.3
68.35
Net profit growth
227.13
-44.74
-50.99
69.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Baba Kalyani
Non Executive Director
Kenneth James Hogan
Independent Non Exe. Director
B B Hattarki
Independent Non Exe. Director
B C Prabhakar
President & Whole-time Dir.
Nagaraja Sadashiva Murthy Gargeshwari
Independent Director
Bijal Tushar Ajinkya
Reports by Automotive Axles Ltd
Summary
Automotive Axles Limited is a joint venture company incorporated in 1981, between Bharat Forge Limited, Pune, India and Meritor HeavyVehicle Systems LLC, USA (35.52% equity stake). The Company is the largest independent manufacturer of Rear Drive Axle Assemblies in the country and is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Axles and Brakes at Mysore, Rudrapur and Jamshedpur.The Companys Rs 30.3- Cr. project at Hootagali near Mysore, commenced commercial production in Jul.84. The company entered the capital market with a public issue.The Company came out of the purview of the Sick Industrial Companies Act, 1985. But, the very next year, its Networth started to erode. So, in 1994-95, it embarked on a restructuring of the capital in consultation with financial institutions. The company came out with a rights issue in Feb.95 to part-finance an expansion project to increase the manufacturing capacity of axles and brakes.During 1996-97, the expansion of Axles capacity has been completed and of brakes was put on hold in view of down turn in the market.The company managed to achieve an impressive 20% growth in sales during the year 1999-2000. As the company is continuing to pursue its efforts on increasing penetration into other domestic and export market opportunities, Meritor HVS (India) Ltd has tied-up technical licensing arrangement for new products for Ashok Leyland and Volvo India Ltd., and already export business worth US $ 4 Million has been achieved.During 2010-2011, Company h
Read More
The Automotive Axles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1811.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Automotive Axles Ltd is ₹2737.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Automotive Axles Ltd is 18.06 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Automotive Axles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Automotive Axles Ltd is ₹1720 and ₹2257 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Automotive Axles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.94%, 3 Years at 4.69%, 1 Year at -16.86%, 6 Month at -11.73%, 3 Month at -3.42% and 1 Month at 0.39%.
