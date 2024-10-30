iifl-logo-icon 1
Automotive Axles Ltd Board Meeting

Automotive Axles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023. Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 31st January 2024 approved the appointment of M/s Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTI LLP) having FRN AAE-8458 as on Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

