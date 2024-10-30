|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023. Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 31st January 2024 approved the appointment of M/s Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTI LLP) having FRN AAE-8458 as on Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
