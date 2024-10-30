Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024