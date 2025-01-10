Automotive Axles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.11
15.11
15.11
15.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
860.83
744.21
605.95
538.94
Net Worth
875.94
759.32
621.06
554.05
Minority Interest
Debt
21.78
28.06
23.45
29.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.77
4.07
2.44
0
Total Liabilities
901.49
791.45
646.95
583.54
Fixed Assets
232.95
251.91
262
277.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.99
0
16.66
12.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.12
8.96
10.3
7.79
Networking Capital
557.15
484.1
277.48
213.17
Inventories
250.23
230.71
199.23
200.57
Inventory Days
48.78
80.84
Sundry Debtors
364.5
498.6
389.42
282
Debtor Days
95.35
113.66
Other Current Assets
274.43
123.98
89.43
94.46
Sundry Creditors
-285.28
-319.73
-333.66
-296.77
Creditor Days
81.7
119.61
Other Current Liabilities
-46.73
-49.46
-66.94
-67.09
Cash
83.28
46.48
80.51
72.88
Total Assets
901.49
791.45
646.95
583.54
