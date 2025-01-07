Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,490.61
905.57
951.95
1,519.97
yoy growth (%)
64.6
-4.87
-37.37
29.64
Raw materials
-1,062.15
-629.4
-645.55
-1,062.82
As % of sales
71.25
69.5
67.81
69.92
Employee costs
-114.27
-88.74
-89.09
-99.3
As % of sales
7.66
9.8
9.35
6.53
Other costs
-179.51
-121.58
-124.02
-190.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.04
13.42
13.02
12.55
Operating profit
134.67
65.83
93.28
167.05
OPM
9.03
7.26
9.79
10.99
Depreciation
-36.41
-36
-37.22
-43.21
Interest expense
-2.46
-2.96
-1.8
-0.54
Other income
4.25
7.07
7.72
4.52
Profit before tax
100.05
33.93
61.97
127.81
Taxes
-25.69
-7.43
-18.82
-43.88
Tax rate
-25.67
-21.91
-30.36
-34.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
74.35
26.49
43.15
83.93
Exceptional items
0
-3.76
-2.02
0
Net profit
74.35
22.73
41.13
83.93
yoy growth (%)
227.13
-44.74
-50.99
69.84
NPM
4.98
2.51
4.32
5.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.