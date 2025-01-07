iifl-logo-icon 1
Automotive Axles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,820
(0.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:39:39 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,490.61

905.57

951.95

1,519.97

yoy growth (%)

64.6

-4.87

-37.37

29.64

Raw materials

-1,062.15

-629.4

-645.55

-1,062.82

As % of sales

71.25

69.5

67.81

69.92

Employee costs

-114.27

-88.74

-89.09

-99.3

As % of sales

7.66

9.8

9.35

6.53

Other costs

-179.51

-121.58

-124.02

-190.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.04

13.42

13.02

12.55

Operating profit

134.67

65.83

93.28

167.05

OPM

9.03

7.26

9.79

10.99

Depreciation

-36.41

-36

-37.22

-43.21

Interest expense

-2.46

-2.96

-1.8

-0.54

Other income

4.25

7.07

7.72

4.52

Profit before tax

100.05

33.93

61.97

127.81

Taxes

-25.69

-7.43

-18.82

-43.88

Tax rate

-25.67

-21.91

-30.36

-34.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

74.35

26.49

43.15

83.93

Exceptional items

0

-3.76

-2.02

0

Net profit

74.35

22.73

41.13

83.93

yoy growth (%)

227.13

-44.74

-50.99

69.84

NPM

4.98

2.51

4.32

5.52

