Automotive Axles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,808.2
(-1.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Automotive Axles FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

100.05

33.93

61.97

127.81

Depreciation

-36.41

-36

-37.22

-43.21

Tax paid

-25.69

-7.43

-18.82

-43.88

Working capital

81.5

8.8

-31.56

74.92

Other operating items

Operating

119.44

-0.7

-25.62

115.63

Capital expenditure

25.71

20.17

214.09

13.64

Free cash flow

145.15

19.46

188.46

129.27

Equity raised

1,070.53

1,033.04

913.98

727.16

Investing

4.6

12.06

0

0

Financing

15.44

18.97

35.32

0

Dividends paid

0

0

9.07

20.4

Net in cash

1,235.72

1,083.53

1,146.84

876.84

