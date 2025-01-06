Automotive Axles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
100.05
33.93
61.97
127.81
Depreciation
-36.41
-36
-37.22
-43.21
Tax paid
-25.69
-7.43
-18.82
-43.88
Working capital
81.5
8.8
-31.56
74.92
Other operating items
Operating
119.44
-0.7
-25.62
115.63
Capital expenditure
25.71
20.17
214.09
13.64
Free cash flow
145.15
19.46
188.46
129.27
Equity raised
1,070.53
1,033.04
913.98
727.16
Investing
4.6
12.06
0
0
Financing
15.44
18.97
35.32
0
Dividends paid
0
0
9.07
20.4
Net in cash
1,235.72
1,083.53
1,146.84
876.84
