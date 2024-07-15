We hereby intimate that the Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 32/- per share of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. Automotive Axles Limited closes Register of Members and Share Transfer books from Tuesday, July 30, 2024 to Monday, August 5, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024) Record date Revised (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 16.07.2024)