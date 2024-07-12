|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Aug 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|AGM:05.08.2024 Notice of 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Automotive Axles Limited closes Register of Members and Share Transfer books from Tuesday, July 30, 2024 to Monday, August 5, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024) Proceedings of 43rd Annual General Meeting held on August 5, 2024 at 03:00 PM (IST) through Video Conference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report of 43rd Annual General Meeting held on August 5, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.