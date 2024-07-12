AGM:05.08.2024 Notice of 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Automotive Axles Limited closes Register of Members and Share Transfer books from Tuesday, July 30, 2024 to Monday, August 5, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024) Proceedings of 43rd Annual General Meeting held on August 5, 2024 at 03:00 PM (IST) through Video Conference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report of 43rd Annual General Meeting held on August 5, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)