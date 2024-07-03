Summary

Established in 1956, Talbros Automotive Components Limited is a manufacturer of Automotive and Industrial gaskets. Talbros along with its Joint Ventures/ Associates now stands as the leading brand of Gaskets and Heat Shields, Forgings, Chassis Systems, Suspension Systems and Modules, Anti-vibration Components and Hoses. The Company with its diversified products caters to the largest automobile OEM segment which includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, Agri, off-loaders, and industrial, among others. Talbros Automotive Components Ltd was incorporated on September 8, 1956 as a private limited company with the name Payen Talbros Pvt Ltd. The company was established by Talwar Brothers in technical collaboration with Coopers Payen Ltd, UK and in financial collaboration with Engineering Components Limited, UK.In the year 1957, the company commenced manufacturing of automotive and industrial gaskets at their plant at New Delhi. In the year 1967, the manufacturing facilities were shifted from New Delhi to Faridabad, Haryana. In December 4, 1975, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Payen Talbros Ltd. In the year 1977, the company set up their second manufacturing facility in Chennai for manufacturing gaskets in order to cater to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) requirement in southern India. As per the scheme of amalgamation, AEW Jansons Ltd, a company engaged in the manufacture of hydraulic

