iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Share Price

300.2
(-5.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open319.05
  • Day's High319.05
  • 52 Wk High395.8
  • Prev. Close318.25
  • Day's Low296.8
  • 52 Wk Low 220.2
  • Turnover (lac)418.07
  • P/E26.02
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value88.94
  • EPS12.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,853.08
  • Div. Yield0.19
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

319.05

Prev. Close

318.25

Turnover(Lac.)

418.07

Day's High

319.05

Day's Low

296.8

52 Week's High

395.8

52 Week's Low

220.2

Book Value

88.94

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,853.08

P/E

26.02

EPS

12.22

Divi. Yield

0.19

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 29 Nov, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Talbros Automotive zooms ~14% on winning orders worth ₹475 Crore

Talbros Automotive zooms ~14% on winning orders worth ₹475 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

These orders include all of the company's product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.51%

Institutions: 0.51%

Non-Institutions: 41.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.35

12.35

12.35

12.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

498.68

309.89

256.08

209.56

Net Worth

511.03

322.24

268.43

221.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

444.19

385.29

392.97

324.87

yoy growth (%)

15.28

-1.95

20.96

4.77

Raw materials

-238.24

-204.81

-221.71

-180.62

As % of sales

53.63

53.15

56.41

55.59

Employee costs

-53.87

-56.02

-51.35

-46.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

28.16

10.17

22.09

12.27

Depreciation

-22.98

-19.17

-14.19

-12.31

Tax paid

-12.67

-1.32

-5.16

-2.14

Working capital

-14.48

29.5

8.79

-13.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.28

-1.95

20.96

4.77

Op profit growth

52.34

-10.46

29.75

-7.52

EBIT growth

58.47

-27.06

27.87

-0.5

Net profit growth

400.2

-64.8

88.48

23.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

778.27

647.18

577.24

444.2

385.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

778.27

647.18

577.24

444.2

385.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

71.22

18.07

15.51

32.6

13.59

View Annually Results

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Talbros Automotive Components Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Naresh Talwar

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Umesh Talwar

Joint Managing Director

Varun Talwar

Joint Managing Director

Anuj Talwar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

VIDUR TALWAR

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Navin Juneja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priyanka Gulati

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Kumar Vij

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tarun Singhal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajat Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Vohra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Talbros Automotive Components Ltd

Summary

Established in 1956, Talbros Automotive Components Limited is a manufacturer of Automotive and Industrial gaskets. Talbros along with its Joint Ventures/ Associates now stands as the leading brand of Gaskets and Heat Shields, Forgings, Chassis Systems, Suspension Systems and Modules, Anti-vibration Components and Hoses. The Company with its diversified products caters to the largest automobile OEM segment which includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, Agri, off-loaders, and industrial, among others. Talbros Automotive Components Ltd was incorporated on September 8, 1956 as a private limited company with the name Payen Talbros Pvt Ltd. The company was established by Talwar Brothers in technical collaboration with Coopers Payen Ltd, UK and in financial collaboration with Engineering Components Limited, UK.In the year 1957, the company commenced manufacturing of automotive and industrial gaskets at their plant at New Delhi. In the year 1967, the manufacturing facilities were shifted from New Delhi to Faridabad, Haryana. In December 4, 1975, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Payen Talbros Ltd. In the year 1977, the company set up their second manufacturing facility in Chennai for manufacturing gaskets in order to cater to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) requirement in southern India. As per the scheme of amalgamation, AEW Jansons Ltd, a company engaged in the manufacture of hydraulic
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Talbros Automotive Components Ltd share price today?

The Talbros Automotive Components Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹300.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd is ₹1853.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd is 26.02 and 3.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Talbros Automotive Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd is ₹220.2 and ₹395.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd?

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.46%, 3 Years at 59.60%, 1 Year at 6.46%, 6 Month at -7.55%, 3 Month at -0.81% and 1 Month at -2.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.43 %
Institutions - 0.51 %
Public - 41.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Talbros Automotive Components Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.