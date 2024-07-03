Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹319.05
Prev. Close₹318.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹418.07
Day's High₹319.05
Day's Low₹296.8
52 Week's High₹395.8
52 Week's Low₹220.2
Book Value₹88.94
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,853.08
P/E26.02
EPS12.22
Divi. Yield0.19
These orders include all of the company's product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.35
12.35
12.35
12.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
498.68
309.89
256.08
209.56
Net Worth
511.03
322.24
268.43
221.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
444.19
385.29
392.97
324.87
yoy growth (%)
15.28
-1.95
20.96
4.77
Raw materials
-238.24
-204.81
-221.71
-180.62
As % of sales
53.63
53.15
56.41
55.59
Employee costs
-53.87
-56.02
-51.35
-46.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
28.16
10.17
22.09
12.27
Depreciation
-22.98
-19.17
-14.19
-12.31
Tax paid
-12.67
-1.32
-5.16
-2.14
Working capital
-14.48
29.5
8.79
-13.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.28
-1.95
20.96
4.77
Op profit growth
52.34
-10.46
29.75
-7.52
EBIT growth
58.47
-27.06
27.87
-0.5
Net profit growth
400.2
-64.8
88.48
23.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
778.27
647.18
577.24
444.2
385.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
778.27
647.18
577.24
444.2
385.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
71.22
18.07
15.51
32.6
13.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Naresh Talwar
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Umesh Talwar
Joint Managing Director
Varun Talwar
Joint Managing Director
Anuj Talwar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
VIDUR TALWAR
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Navin Juneja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priyanka Gulati
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Kumar Vij
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tarun Singhal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajat Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Vohra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Talbros Automotive Components Ltd
Summary
Established in 1956, Talbros Automotive Components Limited is a manufacturer of Automotive and Industrial gaskets. Talbros along with its Joint Ventures/ Associates now stands as the leading brand of Gaskets and Heat Shields, Forgings, Chassis Systems, Suspension Systems and Modules, Anti-vibration Components and Hoses. The Company with its diversified products caters to the largest automobile OEM segment which includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, Agri, off-loaders, and industrial, among others. Talbros Automotive Components Ltd was incorporated on September 8, 1956 as a private limited company with the name Payen Talbros Pvt Ltd. The company was established by Talwar Brothers in technical collaboration with Coopers Payen Ltd, UK and in financial collaboration with Engineering Components Limited, UK.In the year 1957, the company commenced manufacturing of automotive and industrial gaskets at their plant at New Delhi. In the year 1967, the manufacturing facilities were shifted from New Delhi to Faridabad, Haryana. In December 4, 1975, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Payen Talbros Ltd. In the year 1977, the company set up their second manufacturing facility in Chennai for manufacturing gaskets in order to cater to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) requirement in southern India. As per the scheme of amalgamation, AEW Jansons Ltd, a company engaged in the manufacture of hydraulic
Read More
The Talbros Automotive Components Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹300.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd is ₹1853.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd is 26.02 and 3.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Talbros Automotive Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd is ₹220.2 and ₹395.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.46%, 3 Years at 59.60%, 1 Year at 6.46%, 6 Month at -7.55%, 3 Month at -0.81% and 1 Month at -2.81%.
