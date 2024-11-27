Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.35
12.35
12.35
12.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
498.68
309.89
256.08
209.56
Net Worth
511.03
322.24
268.43
221.91
Minority Interest
Debt
98.7
86.89
89.18
102.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
40.14
16.88
13.34
12.5
Total Liabilities
649.87
426.01
370.95
337.23
Fixed Assets
219.52
176.24
160.46
152.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
159.66
81.35
64.46
47.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.67
2.35
2.29
7
Networking Capital
258.81
157.96
138.35
118.08
Inventories
126.77
132.53
114.25
102.15
Inventory Days
83.93
Sundry Debtors
210.33
168.53
151.47
154.97
Debtor Days
127.33
Other Current Assets
109.1
43.74
40.03
33.98
Sundry Creditors
-167.68
-168.92
-153.14
-149.39
Creditor Days
122.75
Other Current Liabilities
-19.71
-17.92
-14.26
-23.63
Cash
5.2
8.1
5.38
11.82
Total Assets
649.86
426
370.94
337.24
These orders include all of the company's product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses.
