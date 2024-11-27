iifl-logo-icon 1
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Balance Sheet

282.05
(-2.54%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:39:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.35

12.35

12.35

12.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

498.68

309.89

256.08

209.56

Net Worth

511.03

322.24

268.43

221.91

Minority Interest

Debt

98.7

86.89

89.18

102.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

40.14

16.88

13.34

12.5

Total Liabilities

649.87

426.01

370.95

337.23

Fixed Assets

219.52

176.24

160.46

152.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

159.66

81.35

64.46

47.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.67

2.35

2.29

7

Networking Capital

258.81

157.96

138.35

118.08

Inventories

126.77

132.53

114.25

102.15

Inventory Days

83.93

Sundry Debtors

210.33

168.53

151.47

154.97

Debtor Days

127.33

Other Current Assets

109.1

43.74

40.03

33.98

Sundry Creditors

-167.68

-168.92

-153.14

-149.39

Creditor Days

122.75

Other Current Liabilities

-19.71

-17.92

-14.26

-23.63

Cash

5.2

8.1

5.38

11.82

Total Assets

649.86

426

370.94

337.24

Talbros Auto. : related Articles

Talbros Automotive zooms ~14% on winning orders worth ₹475 Crore

27 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

These orders include all of the company's product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses.

Read More

