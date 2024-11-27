Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
444.19
385.29
392.97
324.87
yoy growth (%)
15.28
-1.95
20.96
4.77
Raw materials
-238.24
-204.81
-221.71
-180.62
As % of sales
53.63
53.15
56.41
55.59
Employee costs
-53.87
-56.02
-51.35
-46.82
As % of sales
12.12
14.54
13.06
14.41
Other costs
-96.39
-87.91
-79.09
-65.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.7
22.81
20.12
20.3
Operating profit
55.67
36.54
40.81
31.45
OPM
12.53
9.48
10.38
9.68
Depreciation
-22.98
-19.17
-14.19
-12.31
Interest expense
-13.48
-16.1
-13.93
-15.9
Other income
8.95
8.9
9.41
9.03
Profit before tax
28.16
10.17
22.09
12.27
Taxes
-12.67
-1.32
-5.16
-2.14
Tax rate
-45
-12.99
-23.37
-17.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.48
8.85
16.93
10.12
Exceptional items
18.11
-2.13
2.15
0
Net profit
33.6
6.71
19.09
10.12
yoy growth (%)
400.2
-64.8
88.48
23.74
NPM
7.56
1.74
4.85
3.11
These orders include all of the company's product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses.Read More
