Talbros Bags ₹580 Crore in New Auto Orders; EV Segment Drives Growth

On June 11, shares of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. edged higher after the company revealed a significant set of fresh orders from original equipment manufacturers.

Together with its joint ventures, the company has secured contracts worth around ₹580 crore, covering both domestic supplies and international shipments. Out of the total, Talbros alone has received orders worth ₹260 crore. Nearly ₹150 crore of that is linked to exports, mostly to Europe.

The company mentioned that ₹180 crore of these deals are tied to its sealing business, which includes gaskets and heat shield products. The rest, roughly ₹80 crore, is for forging components.

In addition to these, the company’s joint venture, Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, has bagged orders worth ₹290 crore. Interestingly, half of this order flow is aligned with the growing electric vehicle segment, which continues to gain traction among global manufacturers.

Another JV, Talbros Marugo Rubber, added to the tally by securing ₹30 crore worth of domestic orders. These are for hoses and anti-vibration components, which are expected to be commercialized sometime in the second half of FY26.

For the March quarter, net earnings came in at ₹26.58 crore. a sharp fall of nearly 47% compared to ₹49.79 crore a year ago. EBITDA for the quarter improved to ₹39.8 crore, a year-on-year growth of 12.2%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com