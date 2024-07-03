Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
575.59
472.24
429.19
286.56
293.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
575.59
472.24
429.19
286.56
293.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.96
12.56
11.07
9.06
11.15
Total Income
595.55
484.8
440.26
295.63
304.8
Total Expenditure
491.63
409.86
374.66
252.78
264.33
PBIDT
103.92
74.94
65.6
42.85
40.47
Interest
10.14
8.2
8.98
10.44
12.37
PBDT
93.77
66.74
56.62
32.41
28.1
Depreciation
18.19
17.87
17.13
16.49
14.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.72
11.03
9.75
4.81
2.26
Deferred Tax
-0.33
-0.85
-2.53
-0.59
-0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
60.19
38.69
32.28
11.7
11.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
60.19
38.69
32.28
11.7
11.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
60.19
38.69
32.28
11.7
11.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.75
31.34
26.15
9.47
9.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
10
10
0
0
Equity
12.35
12.35
12.35
12.35
12.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.05
15.86
15.28
14.95
13.78
PBDTM(%)
16.29
14.13
13.19
11.31
9.56
PATM(%)
10.45
8.19
7.52
4.08
4.05
These orders include all of the company's product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses.Read More
