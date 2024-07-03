iifl-logo-icon 1
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Annually Results

299.4
(-2.82%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

778.27

647.18

577.24

444.2

385.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

778.27

647.18

577.24

444.2

385.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

71.22

18.07

15.51

32.6

13.59

Total Income

849.49

665.26

592.75

476.79

398.89

Total Expenditure

663.62

559.89

501.73

388.52

350.09

PBIDT

185.88

105.37

91.02

88.28

48.8

Interest

13.27

11.36

11.77

13.49

16.1

PBDT

172.61

94.01

79.25

74.79

32.69

Depreciation

25.91

23.72

22.89

22.98

19.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

37.04

15.24

13.49

13.44

1.16

Deferred Tax

-0.32

-0.53

-2.01

-0.76

0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

109.98

55.58

44.89

39.13

12.2

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

109.98

55.58

44.89

39.13

12.2

Extra-ordinary Items

31.74

0

0

13.42

-1.93

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

78.24

55.58

44.89

25.71

14.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

17.82

45.02

36.36

31.7

9.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

25

10

25

20

5

Equity

12.35

12.35

12.35

12.35

12.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.88

16.28

15.76

19.87

12.66

PBDTM(%)

22.17

14.52

13.72

16.83

8.48

PATM(%)

14.13

8.58

7.77

8.8

3.16

Talbros Automotive zooms ~14% on winning orders worth ₹475 Crore

Talbros Automotive zooms ~14% on winning orders worth ₹475 Crore

27 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

These orders include all of the company's product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Talbros Automotive Components Ltd

