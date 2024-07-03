Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
778.27
647.18
577.24
444.2
385.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
778.27
647.18
577.24
444.2
385.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
71.22
18.07
15.51
32.6
13.59
Total Income
849.49
665.26
592.75
476.79
398.89
Total Expenditure
663.62
559.89
501.73
388.52
350.09
PBIDT
185.88
105.37
91.02
88.28
48.8
Interest
13.27
11.36
11.77
13.49
16.1
PBDT
172.61
94.01
79.25
74.79
32.69
Depreciation
25.91
23.72
22.89
22.98
19.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
37.04
15.24
13.49
13.44
1.16
Deferred Tax
-0.32
-0.53
-2.01
-0.76
0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
109.98
55.58
44.89
39.13
12.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
109.98
55.58
44.89
39.13
12.2
Extra-ordinary Items
31.74
0
0
13.42
-1.93
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
78.24
55.58
44.89
25.71
14.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.82
45.02
36.36
31.7
9.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
25
10
25
20
5
Equity
12.35
12.35
12.35
12.35
12.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.88
16.28
15.76
19.87
12.66
PBDTM(%)
22.17
14.52
13.72
16.83
8.48
PATM(%)
14.13
8.58
7.77
8.8
3.16
These orders include all of the company's product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses.Read More
