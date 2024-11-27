Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.28
-10
9.25
0.57
Op profit growth
52.34
-16.94
1.84
9.86
EBIT growth
74.4
-36.03
10.42
-14.93
Net profit growth
220.75
-22.41
61.93
-31.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.53
9.48
10.27
11.02
EBIT margin
9.37
6.19
8.71
8.62
Net profit margin
8.8
3.16
3.67
2.47
RoCE
11.51
7.35
13.3
12.47
RoNW
4.39
1.72
2.73
1.87
RoA
2.7
0.93
1.4
0.89
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
31.7
9.88
9.9
7.16
Dividend per share
2
0.5
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
13.07
-5.64
0.35
-4.53
Book value per share
200.5
160.31
125.94
106.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.28
1.43
2.92
2.5
P/CEPS
3.11
-2.51
82.1
-3.94
P/B
0.2
0.08
0.22
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
5.29
5.42
5.57
4.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
52.72
Tax payout
-45
-17
-23.91
-27.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
115.1
101.78
72.25
71.48
Inventory days
86.32
97.91
102.24
125.12
Creditor days
-119.77
-103.98
-75.48
-66.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.08
-1.48
-2.24
-1.91
Net debt / equity
0.36
0.73
0.73
0.89
Net debt / op. profit
1.63
3.99
2.6
2.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.63
-53.15
-56.69
-55.76
Employee costs
-12.12
-14.54
-13.11
-13.16
Other costs
-21.7
-22.81
-19.91
-20.03
These orders include all of the company's product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.