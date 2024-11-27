iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Dividend

287.65
(-0.29%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:49:56 PM

Talbros Auto. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 Nov 202429 Nov 202429 Nov 20240.210Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 Payment of Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% i.e. Rs.0.20 (Twenty Paise) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for Interim Dividend has been fixed as Friday, November 29, 2024.
Dividend22 May 202417 Sep 2024-0.525Final
Recommendation of Final Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24 on the entire share capital of 61728150 shares.

Talbros Auto.: Related News

Talbros Automotive zooms ~14% on winning orders worth ₹475 Crore

Talbros Automotive zooms ~14% on winning orders worth ₹475 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

These orders include all of the company's product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Talbros Automotive Components Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.