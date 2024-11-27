|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|0.2
|10
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 Payment of Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% i.e. Rs.0.20 (Twenty Paise) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for Interim Dividend has been fixed as Friday, November 29, 2024.
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|0.5
|25
|Final
|Recommendation of Final Dividend @ 25% i.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24 on the entire share capital of 61728150 shares.
Invest wise with Expert advice
