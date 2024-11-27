Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 Payment of Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% i.e. Rs.0.20 (Twenty Paise) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for Interim Dividend has been fixed as Friday, November 29, 2024.