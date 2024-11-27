Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

TALBROS AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for The Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 and Declaration of Interim Dividend for The Financial Year 2024-25 and fixation of record date for the said purpose. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 Payment of Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% i.e. Rs.0.20 (Twenty Paise) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for Interim Dividend has been fixed as Friday, November 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

TALBROS AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY 25 attached. Board in its Meeting held today i.e., August 7, 2024, approved the appointment of 2 new Directors as Additional Directors (Non- Executive, Independent) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

TALBROS AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend the payment of final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 (subject to approval by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting). 3. Fixation of the date of the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board in its meeting held today i.e. 22nd May, 2024 recommends, Final Dividend. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) enclosed for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Board in its meeting held today i.e., 22nd May, 2024 declared Audited Financial Results and Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024