Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Board Meeting

287.15
(0.77%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:29:55 PM

Talbros Auto. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
TALBROS AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for The Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 and Declaration of Interim Dividend for The Financial Year 2024-25 and fixation of record date for the said purpose. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 Payment of Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% i.e. Rs.0.20 (Twenty Paise) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for Interim Dividend has been fixed as Friday, November 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
TALBROS AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY 25 attached. Board in its Meeting held today i.e., August 7, 2024, approved the appointment of 2 new Directors as Additional Directors (Non- Executive, Independent) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
TALBROS AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend the payment of final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 (subject to approval by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting). 3. Fixation of the date of the 67th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board in its meeting held today i.e. 22nd May, 2024 recommends, Final Dividend. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) enclosed for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Board in its meeting held today i.e., 22nd May, 2024 declared Audited Financial Results and Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
TALBROS AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Talbros Automotive zooms ~14% on winning orders worth ₹475 Crore

Talbros Automotive zooms ~14% on winning orders worth ₹475 Crore

27 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

These orders include all of the company's product lines, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses.

