Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Summary

Established in 1956, Talbros Automotive Components Limited is a manufacturer of Automotive and Industrial gaskets. Talbros along with its Joint Ventures/ Associates now stands as the leading brand of Gaskets and Heat Shields, Forgings, Chassis Systems, Suspension Systems and Modules, Anti-vibration Components and Hoses. The Company with its diversified products caters to the largest automobile OEM segment which includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, Agri, off-loaders, and industrial, among others. Talbros Automotive Components Ltd was incorporated on September 8, 1956 as a private limited company with the name Payen Talbros Pvt Ltd. The company was established by Talwar Brothers in technical collaboration with Coopers Payen Ltd, UK and in financial collaboration with Engineering Components Limited, UK.In the year 1957, the company commenced manufacturing of automotive and industrial gaskets at their plant at New Delhi. In the year 1967, the manufacturing facilities were shifted from New Delhi to Faridabad, Haryana. In December 4, 1975, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Payen Talbros Ltd. In the year 1977, the company set up their second manufacturing facility in Chennai for manufacturing gaskets in order to cater to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) requirement in southern India. As per the scheme of amalgamation, AEW Jansons Ltd, a company engaged in the manufacture of hydraulic jacks and shock absorbers was amalgamated with the company with effect from September 1, 1977.In April 7, 1979, the company changed their name from Payen Talbros Pvt Ltd to Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. In July 1979, they commenced commercial production at their manufacturing facility located in Chennai. In the year 1980, the company made their maiden public issue. In the year 1981, the company commenced production of rear axle shafts and discontinued the production of hydraulic jacks and shock absorbers. In the year 1989, the company implemented a backward integration plan by setting up a plant at Sohna, near Gurgaon, Haryana to manufacture beater, a raw material used in manufacturing process, for captive consumption.In the year 1995, the company further expanded their manufacturing base by setting up the third gaskets manufacturing plant at Pune in Maharashtra primarily to cater to the needs of Tata Motors and other OEMs based in and around Pune. Also, they hived-off engineering division manufacturing rear axle shafts to Talbros Engineering Ltd. In the year 1997, the company entered into technical assistance with Nippon Leakless Corporation Ltd, Japan to manufacture non-asbestos gaskets. In the year 2003, the company entered into a technical assistance agreement with Federal Mogul Sealing Systems (Slough) Ltd. In the year 2004, the company entered into technical assistance agreement with Ishikawa Gaskets Company Ltd, Japan. They received ISO 14001 certification for Faridabad Plant.In the year 2005, the company entered into joint venture agreement with Nippon Leakless Corporation, Japan and formed Nippon Leakless Talbros Pvt Ltd to manufacture Gaskets for catering mainly to Honda group of companies within the country. During the year 2006-07, as per the scheme of arrangement, the IT Business undertaking of XO Infotech Ltd was de-merged and transferred to the company with effect from March 1, 2006. Also, XO Stampings Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2006.During the year 2007-08, the company received ISO 14001 for Environmental Management System from Bureau Veritas Centre for Faridabad Gasket Plant. Also, they received award from Automobile Component Manufacturer Association of India (ACMA) in the first National six sigma Competition held in New Delhi for Stamping and Rubber Division at Faridabad.During the year 2008-09, the company entered into a License Agreement with Ahlstrom Altenkirchen GmbH, Germany, for obtaining technical know-how to manufacture Non-asbestos Beater Addition Jointing, one of the raw materials required for manufacturing gaskets, conforming to international standards. Also, they entered into Supply Agreement with Ahlstrom Alterkirchen Gmbh whereby Ahlstrom will buy back a portion of Non-asbestos Beater Addition gasket material/ composite material produce by the company at their Sohna plant with Ahlstrom technology.During the year 2009-10, the company set up their fourth gasket manufacturing plant in ELDECO-SIDCUL Industrial Park, Sitargunj, Uttarakhand. Also, they forged a new Technical Assistance Agreement with Sanwa Packaging Co Ltd, Japan for manufacturing Heat Shields a product with considerable potential in the future. The company also developed Non-Asbestos Beater Addition Jointings, one of the raw materials required for manufacturer of gaskets, with the technical support from Ahistrom Altenkirchen GmbH, Germany.In 2011, the Company acquired TS 16949 system certification for the Stamping & Rubber Division at Faridabad. In the Stamping & Rubber Division, Robotic Welding Machines were commissioned to improve the quality of production and productivity. During 2013-14, at the Forging Division, company expanded and upgraded its precision machining capabilities and ventured into new product range of its overseas customers in Europe. The dedicated line for manufacturing Heat Shields adopting latest technology acquired through Sanwa Packaging Co. Ltd. was installed in 2015-16.The Company set up a a post coating line which has commenced production from February 2018.The Company sold its entire 40% stake in Nippon Leakless Talbros Private Limited (LTL), (joint venture between the Company and Nippon Leakless Corporation, Japan), constituting of 48,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each at Rs 81.80 Crore in 2023-24.In 2024, Company signed up exclusive contract with Sanwa, Japan for lightweight aluminum Heat Shields, a futuristic product technology, which is used for automotive applications, especially in PV segment and value added features like noise reduction, emission control, heat insulation at challenging temperatures and is widely used on new generation engines including hybrid and EVs.