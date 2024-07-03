iifl-logo-icon 1
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd Share Price

95.21
(-2.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open96.2
  • Day's High97.93
  • 52 Wk High140.7
  • Prev. Close97.39
  • Day's Low95
  • 52 Wk Low 85.1
  • Turnover (lac)5.26
  • P/E11.02
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value89.62
  • EPS8.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)217.47
  • Div. Yield2.05
No Records Found

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

96.2

Prev. Close

97.39

Turnover(Lac.)

5.26

Day's High

97.93

Day's Low

95

52 Week's High

140.7

52 Week's Low

85.1

Book Value

89.62

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

217.47

P/E

11.02

EPS

8.84

Divi. Yield

2.05

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 48.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

192.39

174.56

155.98

139.24

Net Worth

196.96

179.13

160.55

143.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

361.07

322.98

304.15

321.56

yoy growth (%)

11.79

6.19

-5.41

-15.28

Raw materials

-307.98

-275.2

-262.68

-279.89

As % of sales

85.29

85.2

86.36

87.03

Employee costs

-19.72

-17.67

-19.23

-17.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

28.37

27.44

17.15

18.4

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.65

-0.9

-1.04

Tax paid

-7.13

-7.06

-4.45

-6.41

Working capital

5.91

9.94

24.91

1.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.79

6.19

-5.41

-15.28

Op profit growth

9.41

72.67

-16.26

-13.25

EBIT growth

2.76

60.96

-7.25

-7.98

Net profit growth

4.2

60.43

5.95

-8.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

533.95

503.35

437.82

387.88

361.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

533.95

503.35

437.82

387.88

361.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.54

5.62

5.05

6.82

5.58

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Deepak Arora

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sarvjit Sondhi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A C Anand

Chairman & Independent Directo

S C Vasudeva

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shuchi Arora

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ranjit Puri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Alok Sondhi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sanjeev Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mohindar Mohan Khanna

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Tanu Priya Puri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramkesh Pal

Independent Director

Sanjay Sondhi.

Independent Director

Rajesh Nangia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd

Summary

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited is a public limited company incorporated on 7th September 1949. The Company is engaged in business of distribution of auto spare parts and petroleum products primarily in different regions of India through network of branches since 1927. It deals in products such as brakes, bearings, clutches, cooling system, engine components, suspension, power steering, oil & lubricants, filters etc. Most of Companys suppliers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to vehicle manufacturers. Most of Companys suppliers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to vehicle manufacturers. During the year 2019, the Company acquired the entire stake of 3,60,003 equity shares representing 48.97% held by Rane Holdings Limited share in paid-up capital of JMA Rane Marketing Limited by way of entering into Joint Venture Termination Agreement. Post acquisition, the Company holds 97.94% stake in the capital of JMA Rane Marketing Limited.JMA Rane Marketing Limited has been considered and defined as Material Subsidiary w.e.f. 01st April, 2019. Company opened 3 branches in FY 2023-24.
Company FAQs

What is the Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd share price today?

The Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹95.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd is ₹217.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd is 11.02 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd is ₹85.1 and ₹140.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd?

Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.33%, 3 Years at 12.04%, 1 Year at 12.92%, 6 Month at -10.98%, 3 Month at -7.41% and 1 Month at -3.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 48.85 %

