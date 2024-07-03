Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹96.2
Prev. Close₹97.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.26
Day's High₹97.93
Day's Low₹95
52 Week's High₹140.7
52 Week's Low₹85.1
Book Value₹89.62
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)217.47
P/E11.02
EPS8.84
Divi. Yield2.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
192.39
174.56
155.98
139.24
Net Worth
196.96
179.13
160.55
143.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
361.07
322.98
304.15
321.56
yoy growth (%)
11.79
6.19
-5.41
-15.28
Raw materials
-307.98
-275.2
-262.68
-279.89
As % of sales
85.29
85.2
86.36
87.03
Employee costs
-19.72
-17.67
-19.23
-17.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
28.37
27.44
17.15
18.4
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.65
-0.9
-1.04
Tax paid
-7.13
-7.06
-4.45
-6.41
Working capital
5.91
9.94
24.91
1.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.79
6.19
-5.41
-15.28
Op profit growth
9.41
72.67
-16.26
-13.25
EBIT growth
2.76
60.96
-7.25
-7.98
Net profit growth
4.2
60.43
5.95
-8.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
533.95
503.35
437.82
387.88
361.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
533.95
503.35
437.82
387.88
361.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.54
5.62
5.05
6.82
5.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Deepak Arora
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sarvjit Sondhi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A C Anand
Chairman & Independent Directo
S C Vasudeva
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shuchi Arora
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ranjit Puri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Alok Sondhi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sanjeev Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mohindar Mohan Khanna
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Tanu Priya Puri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramkesh Pal
Independent Director
Sanjay Sondhi.
Independent Director
Rajesh Nangia
Summary
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited is a public limited company incorporated on 7th September 1949. The Company is engaged in business of distribution of auto spare parts and petroleum products primarily in different regions of India through network of branches since 1927. It deals in products such as brakes, bearings, clutches, cooling system, engine components, suspension, power steering, oil & lubricants, filters etc. Most of Companys suppliers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to vehicle manufacturers. Most of Companys suppliers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to vehicle manufacturers. During the year 2019, the Company acquired the entire stake of 3,60,003 equity shares representing 48.97% held by Rane Holdings Limited share in paid-up capital of JMA Rane Marketing Limited by way of entering into Joint Venture Termination Agreement. Post acquisition, the Company holds 97.94% stake in the capital of JMA Rane Marketing Limited.JMA Rane Marketing Limited has been considered and defined as Material Subsidiary w.e.f. 01st April, 2019. Company opened 3 branches in FY 2023-24.
The Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹95.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd is ₹217.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd is 11.02 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd is ₹85.1 and ₹140.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jullundur Motor Agency Delhi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.33%, 3 Years at 12.04%, 1 Year at 12.92%, 6 Month at -10.98%, 3 Month at -7.41% and 1 Month at -3.60%.
