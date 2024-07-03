Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
126.74
128.93
152.61
135.93
127.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
126.74
128.93
152.61
135.93
127.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.91
1.81
1.82
1.66
1.6
Total Income
128.65
130.74
154.43
137.59
128.8
Total Expenditure
122.36
123.54
141.55
128.93
121.07
PBIDT
6.29
7.2
12.88
8.66
7.73
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
6.29
7.2
12.88
8.66
7.73
Depreciation
0.26
0.25
0.29
0.28
0.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.8
1.79
3.01
2.11
1.98
Deferred Tax
0
0.03
0.08
-0.01
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
4.23
5.13
9.51
6.28
5.43
Minority Interest After NP
0.08
0.09
0.14
0.09
0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.16
5.04
9.37
6.19
5.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.16
5.04
9.37
6.19
5.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.82
2.21
4.1
2.71
2.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.96
5.58
8.43
6.37
6.07
PBDTM(%)
4.96
5.58
8.43
6.37
6.07
PATM(%)
3.33
3.97
6.23
4.62
4.26
