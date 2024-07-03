iifl-logo-icon 1
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd Quarterly Results

95.5
(0.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

126.74

128.93

152.61

135.93

127.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

126.74

128.93

152.61

135.93

127.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.91

1.81

1.82

1.66

1.6

Total Income

128.65

130.74

154.43

137.59

128.8

Total Expenditure

122.36

123.54

141.55

128.93

121.07

PBIDT

6.29

7.2

12.88

8.66

7.73

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

6.29

7.2

12.88

8.66

7.73

Depreciation

0.26

0.25

0.29

0.28

0.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.8

1.79

3.01

2.11

1.98

Deferred Tax

0

0.03

0.08

-0.01

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

4.23

5.13

9.51

6.28

5.43

Minority Interest After NP

0.08

0.09

0.14

0.09

0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.16

5.04

9.37

6.19

5.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.16

5.04

9.37

6.19

5.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.82

2.21

4.1

2.71

2.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.96

5.58

8.43

6.37

6.07

PBDTM(%)

4.96

5.58

8.43

6.37

6.07

PATM(%)

3.33

3.97

6.23

4.62

4.26

Jullundur Motor: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd

