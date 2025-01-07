Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
361.07
322.98
304.15
321.56
yoy growth (%)
11.79
6.19
-5.41
-15.28
Raw materials
-307.98
-275.2
-262.68
-279.89
As % of sales
85.29
85.2
86.36
87.03
Employee costs
-19.72
-17.67
-19.23
-17.01
As % of sales
5.46
5.47
6.32
5.29
Other costs
-9.45
-8.25
-9.58
-9.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.61
2.55
3.15
2.97
Operating profit
23.9
21.84
12.65
15.1
OPM
6.61
6.76
4.15
4.69
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.65
-0.9
-1.04
Interest expense
0
-0.16
0
-0.09
Other income
4.95
6.42
5.41
4.43
Profit before tax
28.37
27.44
17.15
18.4
Taxes
-7.13
-7.06
-4.45
-6.41
Tax rate
-25.15
-25.73
-25.94
-34.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
21.23
20.38
12.7
11.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
21.23
20.38
12.7
11.99
yoy growth (%)
4.2
60.43
5.95
-8.27
NPM
5.88
6.31
4.17
3.72
