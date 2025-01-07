iifl-logo-icon 1
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

361.07

322.98

304.15

321.56

yoy growth (%)

11.79

6.19

-5.41

-15.28

Raw materials

-307.98

-275.2

-262.68

-279.89

As % of sales

85.29

85.2

86.36

87.03

Employee costs

-19.72

-17.67

-19.23

-17.01

As % of sales

5.46

5.47

6.32

5.29

Other costs

-9.45

-8.25

-9.58

-9.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.61

2.55

3.15

2.97

Operating profit

23.9

21.84

12.65

15.1

OPM

6.61

6.76

4.15

4.69

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.65

-0.9

-1.04

Interest expense

0

-0.16

0

-0.09

Other income

4.95

6.42

5.41

4.43

Profit before tax

28.37

27.44

17.15

18.4

Taxes

-7.13

-7.06

-4.45

-6.41

Tax rate

-25.15

-25.73

-25.94

-34.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

21.23

20.38

12.7

11.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

21.23

20.38

12.7

11.99

yoy growth (%)

4.2

60.43

5.95

-8.27

NPM

5.88

6.31

4.17

3.72

