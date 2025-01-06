Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
28.37
27.44
17.15
18.4
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.65
-0.9
-1.04
Tax paid
-7.13
-7.06
-4.45
-6.41
Working capital
5.91
9.94
24.91
1.73
Other operating items
Operating
26.66
29.66
36.7
12.67
Capital expenditure
-0.27
-0.41
3.29
0.54
Free cash flow
26.39
29.25
39.99
13.21
Equity raised
273.98
268.63
271.12
243.98
Investing
-0.95
0.7
-1.82
3.16
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.38
Net in cash
299.41
298.6
309.3
262.74
