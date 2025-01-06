iifl-logo-icon 1
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

95.21
(-2.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Jullundur Motor FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

28.37

27.44

17.15

18.4

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.65

-0.9

-1.04

Tax paid

-7.13

-7.06

-4.45

-6.41

Working capital

5.91

9.94

24.91

1.73

Other operating items

Operating

26.66

29.66

36.7

12.67

Capital expenditure

-0.27

-0.41

3.29

0.54

Free cash flow

26.39

29.25

39.99

13.21

Equity raised

273.98

268.63

271.12

243.98

Investing

-0.95

0.7

-1.82

3.16

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.38

Net in cash

299.41

298.6

309.3

262.74

