Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
192.39
174.56
155.98
139.24
Net Worth
196.96
179.13
160.55
143.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.96
0.89
0.8
0.61
Total Liabilities
197.92
180.02
161.35
144.42
Fixed Assets
14.36
14.5
10.63
11.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.95
15.41
15.12
16.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.27
0.41
0.36
Networking Capital
149.28
134.69
118.74
104.53
Inventories
74.56
68.62
56.66
52.81
Inventory Days
57.27
59.67
Sundry Debtors
67.71
64.27
60.59
50.76
Debtor Days
61.24
57.36
Other Current Assets
86.38
75.18
74.29
67.21
Sundry Creditors
-73.61
-66.19
-65.37
-60.28
Creditor Days
66.08
68.12
Other Current Liabilities
-5.76
-7.19
-7.42
-5.97
Cash
17.18
15.14
16.45
12.25
Total Assets
197.93
180.01
161.35
144.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.