To the Members of

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Net Realizable Value of Stock in trade We have performed the following procedure on test check basis to verify the accuracy of the inventory held and valuation of stock- in-trade including slow moving, damaged, unsalable or obsolete inventory: Stock in trade are valued at lower of cost and estimated net realizable value (estimated selling price less estimated cost necessary to make the sale). Considering that there is always a volatility in the selling price of the stock in trade i.e. automobile parts & accessories, specially slow moving, damaged, unsalable inventories items, which is dependent upon various market conditions/demand of the such items, determination of the net realizable value for these items involves significant management judgment and therefore has been considered as a key audit matter. (Refer Note No. 2(F) for the accounting policies on Inventories) (a) Obtaining an understanding of the Management processes and control with regard to inventory held at close of the year and valuation of stock- in - trade including slow moving, damaged, unsalable or obsolete inventory. (b) Obtained an understanding of the determination of the cost or net realizable values of the stock-in- trade items including slow moving, damaged, unsalable or obsolete items assessed and tested the reasonableness of the significant judgments applied by the management. (c) Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the stock- in-trade held and valuation of inventories including slow moving, damaged, unsalable or obsolete items and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls. (d) Compared the cost of the stock-in-trade items specially slow moving, damaged, unsalable inventories items with the estimated net realizable value and checked if such items were recorded at net realizable value where the cost was higher than the net realizable value. (e) Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosure in the financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. (Refer Note 24 of Standalone Financial Statements)

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

i v . (a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 38 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly , lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the a Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 38 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) As stated in note 13 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

v

i. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001174N

Sd/- Charanjit Chuttani Partner Place: Gurugram Membership No.: 090723 Date: 28th May, 2024 ICAI UDIN: 24090723BKGYYI7353

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the

Members of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone

financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment & Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment, by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Further, as per the information provided to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verifications.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and investment property are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The Company has maintained proper records of inventory in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business and no discrepancies of 10% or more were noticed on such physical verification of inventory when compared with books of account.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The company has not made any investments during the year and the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Therefore reporting under clause 3 (iii)(a),(iii)(b),(iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, to the extent applicable. There is no transaction under section 185 of the Companies Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the activities rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value added tax / Sales tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Service tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value added tax / Sales tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service tax, Income tax, Value added tax / Sales tax, duty of customs, duty of Excise which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute other than those mentioned below.

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount Period (F.Y.) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act Income Tax 433.76 Lakhs 2016-2017 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), New Delhi Income Tax Act Income Tax 25.06 Lakhs 2017-2018 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), New Delhi Sales Tax, Haryana Value added tax / Sales tax 6.82 Lakhs 2015- 2016 2016- 2017 Assessing Officer, Haryana Total 465.64 Lakhs

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any loans or other borrowings during the year and there are no loans or other borrowings outstanding at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, the company has not raised funds on short term basis. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the explanation and information given to us the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence reporting on clause 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during

the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

b. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xi. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of

material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, no report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xii)(a) to 3 (xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to company.

xiii. The company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 “Related Party Disclosures” specified under section 133 of the Act.

xiv. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

b. The reports of Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

b. The company has not conducted Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

d. In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 35 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention , which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. As on the Balance Sheet date, the company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xx) (a) and 3(xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001174N

Sd/- Charanjit Chuttani Partner Place: Gurugram Membership No.: 090723 Date: 28th May, 2024 ICAI UDIN: 24090723BKGYYI7353

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the

Members of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001174N