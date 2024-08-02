|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|28 May 2024
|Resolved to convene 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of the Company on Thursday, the 29th day of August, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (11:00 hrs) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) for which purpose the registered office of the Company situated at 458-1/16, Sohna Road, Opposite New Court, Gurugram- 122001, Haryana, INDIA, shall be deemed as the venue for the Meeting and the proceedings of AGM shall deemed to be made thereat. Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024 Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024 Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024
