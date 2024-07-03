Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd Summary

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited is a public limited company incorporated on 7th September 1949. The Company is engaged in business of distribution of auto spare parts and petroleum products primarily in different regions of India through network of branches since 1927. It deals in products such as brakes, bearings, clutches, cooling system, engine components, suspension, power steering, oil & lubricants, filters etc. Most of Companys suppliers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to vehicle manufacturers. Most of Companys suppliers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to vehicle manufacturers. During the year 2019, the Company acquired the entire stake of 3,60,003 equity shares representing 48.97% held by Rane Holdings Limited share in paid-up capital of JMA Rane Marketing Limited by way of entering into Joint Venture Termination Agreement. Post acquisition, the Company holds 97.94% stake in the capital of JMA Rane Marketing Limited.JMA Rane Marketing Limited has been considered and defined as Material Subsidiary w.e.f. 01st April, 2019. Company opened 3 branches in FY 2023-24.