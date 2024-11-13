Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JULLUNDUR MOTOR AGENCY (DELHI) LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of CA Karan Jit Singh Jasuja as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. September 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024