Summary

NDR Auto Components Limited (NACL) is a part of the Rohit Relan Group which traces it origins to the 1930s when its founder, Late Shri N.D.Relan, started out as a stockbroker in the financial services sector. In the 80s, the Group diversified into an entirely new sector -automotive manufacturing - establishing itself as a premier manufacturer of auto components under the name of Bharat Seats Limited and Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL).While Bharat Seats was a fully-integrated plant for manufacturing of complete seating systems under one roof catering to the four-wheeler, two-wheeler and surface transport segments, SMIL commenced its operations with a large stitching unit supplying seat trims and subsequently supplied metal structures and frames to Bharat Seats Limited.NDR Auto Components Limited was incorporated on March 19, 2019 as the flagship company of Rohit Relan Group to demerge the automobile seating business of SMIL. The Company operates in the auto components industry and is engaged in production and manufacturing of seat frames and seat trims for four-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles and other accessories relating to car seats. The Company has manufacturing plant presently located at Gurugram.The Company is currently a dedicated supplier to Bharat Seats Limited and is engaged in the production and manufacturing of seat frames and seat trims for passenger and utility vehicles manufactured and sold by Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The Company has a complete set

