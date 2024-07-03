iifl-logo-icon 1
NDR Auto Components Ltd Share Price

772
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open788.9
  • Day's High788.9
  • 52 Wk High1,039.95
  • Prev. Close788.35
  • Day's Low760
  • 52 Wk Low 350.58
  • Turnover (lac)60.33
  • P/E50.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value92.84
  • EPS15.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,836.23
  • Div. Yield0.24
No Records Found

NDR Auto Components Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

788.9

Prev. Close

788.35

Turnover(Lac.)

60.33

Day's High

788.9

Day's Low

760

52 Week's High

1,039.95

52 Week's Low

350.58

Book Value

92.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,836.23

P/E

50.18

EPS

15.68

Divi. Yield

0.24

NDR Auto Components Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.75

Record Date: 15 Jul, 2024

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

NDR Auto Components Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

NDR Auto Components Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:13 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.05%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 26.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NDR Auto Components Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.89

5.95

5.95

5.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

188.02

164.02

144.1

133.67

Net Worth

199.91

169.97

150.05

139.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

232.54

114.12

96.61

yoy growth (%)

103.75

18.12

Raw materials

-176.78

-84.88

-72.09

As % of sales

76.02

74.37

74.61

Employee costs

-9.14

-5.47

-4.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

14.14

9.56

0.99

Depreciation

-7.33

-4.97

-7.37

Tax paid

-3.35

-2.62

0.67

Working capital

-15.08

-3.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

103.75

18.12

Op profit growth

118.96

-1,062.31

EBIT growth

53.48

742.69

Net profit growth

55.53

316.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

601.57

392.78

232.55

114.13

96.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

601.57

392.78

232.55

114.13

96.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.87

13.93

12.35

9.89

14.11

NDR Auto Components Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NDR Auto Components Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Co-Chairman and Director

Rohit Relan

Non Executive Director

Rishabh Relan

Whole-time Director

Pranav Relan

Whole-time Director

Ayush Relan

Chairman Cum Director

Sanjiv Kapur

Independent Director

Shyamla Khera

Independent Director

Vanita Chhabra

Executive Director & CS

Rajat Bhandari

Independent Director

Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NDR Auto Components Ltd

Summary

NDR Auto Components Limited (NACL) is a part of the Rohit Relan Group which traces it origins to the 1930s when its founder, Late Shri N.D.Relan, started out as a stockbroker in the financial services sector. In the 80s, the Group diversified into an entirely new sector -automotive manufacturing - establishing itself as a premier manufacturer of auto components under the name of Bharat Seats Limited and Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL).While Bharat Seats was a fully-integrated plant for manufacturing of complete seating systems under one roof catering to the four-wheeler, two-wheeler and surface transport segments, SMIL commenced its operations with a large stitching unit supplying seat trims and subsequently supplied metal structures and frames to Bharat Seats Limited.NDR Auto Components Limited was incorporated on March 19, 2019 as the flagship company of Rohit Relan Group to demerge the automobile seating business of SMIL. The Company operates in the auto components industry and is engaged in production and manufacturing of seat frames and seat trims for four-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles and other accessories relating to car seats. The Company has manufacturing plant presently located at Gurugram.The Company is currently a dedicated supplier to Bharat Seats Limited and is engaged in the production and manufacturing of seat frames and seat trims for passenger and utility vehicles manufactured and sold by Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The Company has a complete set
Company FAQs

What is the NDR Auto Components Ltd share price today?

The NDR Auto Components Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹772 today.

What is the Market Cap of NDR Auto Components Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NDR Auto Components Ltd is ₹1836.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NDR Auto Components Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NDR Auto Components Ltd is 50.18 and 8.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NDR Auto Components Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NDR Auto Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NDR Auto Components Ltd is ₹350.58 and ₹1039.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NDR Auto Components Ltd?

NDR Auto Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.74%, 3 Years at 99.03%, 1 Year at 91.35%, 6 Month at 72.28%, 3 Month at -11.05% and 1 Month at 10.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NDR Auto Components Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NDR Auto Components Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.06 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 26.82 %

