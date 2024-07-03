Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹788.9
Prev. Close₹788.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹60.33
Day's High₹788.9
Day's Low₹760
52 Week's High₹1,039.95
52 Week's Low₹350.58
Book Value₹92.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,836.23
P/E50.18
EPS15.68
Divi. Yield0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.89
5.95
5.95
5.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
188.02
164.02
144.1
133.67
Net Worth
199.91
169.97
150.05
139.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
232.54
114.12
96.61
yoy growth (%)
103.75
18.12
Raw materials
-176.78
-84.88
-72.09
As % of sales
76.02
74.37
74.61
Employee costs
-9.14
-5.47
-4.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
14.14
9.56
0.99
Depreciation
-7.33
-4.97
-7.37
Tax paid
-3.35
-2.62
0.67
Working capital
-15.08
-3.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
103.75
18.12
Op profit growth
118.96
-1,062.31
EBIT growth
53.48
742.69
Net profit growth
55.53
316.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
601.57
392.78
232.55
114.13
96.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
601.57
392.78
232.55
114.13
96.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.87
13.93
12.35
9.89
14.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Co-Chairman and Director
Rohit Relan
Non Executive Director
Rishabh Relan
Whole-time Director
Pranav Relan
Whole-time Director
Ayush Relan
Chairman Cum Director
Sanjiv Kapur
Independent Director
Shyamla Khera
Independent Director
Vanita Chhabra
Executive Director & CS
Rajat Bhandari
Independent Director
Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
Reports by NDR Auto Components Ltd
Summary
NDR Auto Components Limited (NACL) is a part of the Rohit Relan Group which traces it origins to the 1930s when its founder, Late Shri N.D.Relan, started out as a stockbroker in the financial services sector. In the 80s, the Group diversified into an entirely new sector -automotive manufacturing - establishing itself as a premier manufacturer of auto components under the name of Bharat Seats Limited and Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL).While Bharat Seats was a fully-integrated plant for manufacturing of complete seating systems under one roof catering to the four-wheeler, two-wheeler and surface transport segments, SMIL commenced its operations with a large stitching unit supplying seat trims and subsequently supplied metal structures and frames to Bharat Seats Limited.NDR Auto Components Limited was incorporated on March 19, 2019 as the flagship company of Rohit Relan Group to demerge the automobile seating business of SMIL. The Company operates in the auto components industry and is engaged in production and manufacturing of seat frames and seat trims for four-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles and other accessories relating to car seats. The Company has manufacturing plant presently located at Gurugram.The Company is currently a dedicated supplier to Bharat Seats Limited and is engaged in the production and manufacturing of seat frames and seat trims for passenger and utility vehicles manufactured and sold by Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The Company has a complete set
The NDR Auto Components Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹772 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NDR Auto Components Ltd is ₹1836.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NDR Auto Components Ltd is 50.18 and 8.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NDR Auto Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NDR Auto Components Ltd is ₹350.58 and ₹1039.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NDR Auto Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.74%, 3 Years at 99.03%, 1 Year at 91.35%, 6 Month at 72.28%, 3 Month at -11.05% and 1 Month at 10.20%.
