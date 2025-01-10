To The Members of NDR Auto Components Limited Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying statements of standalone financial statements of NDR Auto Components Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the note no. 37(p) to the standalone financial statements relating to a search during the year under section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 conducted by the Income Tax Department at certain premises of the Company including manufacturing locations and residence of few of its employees/key managerial personnel. No demand notice raised in this matter as of date and management is of the view that no material adjustments are required to be made to these standalone financial statements in this matter.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our independent auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regards.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure – A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flows and

Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder; e. The matter described in Emphasis of Matter paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company; f. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure – B" to this report; h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, managerial remuneration has been paid or provided as specified by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position. Refer note no. 27 to the standalone financial statements; ii) the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, therefore no provision is required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards; iii) there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv) a) On the basis of the representation from the management no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) On the basis of the representation from the management no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v) the dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The audit trail (edit log) feature is not enabled at database level due to space/performance time constraint as described in note no. 37 (r) to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with at transactions level.

"Annexure – A" to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of NDR Auto Components Limited

Referred to in paragraph 1 of report on other legal and regulatory requirements paragraph of our report on the standalone financial statement of even date, (i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management according to a phased manner program over a period of three years, in our opinion, which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) On the basis of information and explanation given to us by management there are currently no proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, inventories have been physically verified by the management during the period. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. As explained to us, the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material (10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory) and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) As described in note no. 37 (n), the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has made investments in other parties during the current financial year. And granted unsecured loan of Rs. 700 lakhs to its associate during the current financial year. The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to the loan constitutes for Rs. 1700 lakhs.

(b) Based on records and information and explanation given to us, in respect of the investments made during the current financial year and loan granted the terms and conditions are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loan, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments are regular. (d) In respect of loan granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount. (e) The loan granted to the associate has not fallen due during the year.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Based on records and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with transaction covered under sections 185 and 186 of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. (v) Based on records and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, to the extent applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As per the requirement under section 148(1) of Companies Act, 2013 the Central government has not prescribed for maintenance of cost records for the Company. However, as explained to us the Company has maintained cost records for the business review purpose.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. Further, there were no undisputed amounts outstanding at year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues as stated in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) As per the information and explanation given to us and as per the records examined by us, there are no such transactions which previously not recorded in the books of accounts, now has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken loans or other borrowings from banks and financial institutions during the year. And there is no default in repayment of loan taken in earlier years and interest thereon.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority; (c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year. (d) Based on examination of records and information and explanation given to us, the Company has not utilised short term funds for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate and joint ventures. And there are no subsidiaries of the Company. (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint ventures or associate company. And there are no subsidiaries of the Company.

(x) (a) Based on the records and information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instrument) during the financial year.

(b) Based on records and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on records and information and explanations given to us, no cases of fraud noticed or reported by the Company or fraud on the Company during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) Based on records and information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, paragraph 3(xii)(a)(b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has transacted with the related parties which are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the Indian Accounting Standard -24 Related Party Disclosures. Refer note no. 37(d) to the standalone financial statements. (xiv) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year.

(xv) Based on records and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) (a) Based on records and information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) Based on records and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) Based on records and information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) Based on records and information and explanations given to us, the Group is not having a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(xvii) Based on the records and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediate preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note no. 37(k) to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Refer note no. 37(f) to the standalone financial statements.

(b) There are no ongoing projects with the Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year. Also, refer to note no. 37(f) to the standalone financial statements.

"Annexure – B" to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of NDR Auto Components Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NDR Auto Components Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, based on records the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and the internal controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements are generally operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the "internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".