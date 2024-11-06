Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

NDR Auto Components Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024

NDR Auto Components Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment Board approved:- 1. Considered and approved increasing the Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 24,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Four Crore), divided into 2,40,00,000 (Two Crore Forty Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each to Rs. 30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crore), divided into 3,00,00,000 (Three Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each and recommended the shareholders for their approval. 2. Issue of 1 (one) Bonus Share for every 1 (one) Equity Share held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on Record Date. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required. 3. Introduction and implementation of the NDR Auto Components Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 (NDR ESOP 2024) for eligible employees, subject to approval of shareholders. 4. Considered and approved the Notice of Postal Ballot for obtaining the shareholders approval for issue of bonus shares, NDR ESOP 2024 and to accommodate the above said, shareholders approval for increase in authorized share capital and alteration in the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. A copy of the Postal Ballot Notice shall be uploaded as soon as it is dispatched to the members of the Company. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.08.2024) As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024

NDR Auto Components Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve:
a) to consider and approve the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024.
b) to consider and recommend dividend if any on Equity Shares for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

As intimated in our letter dated 29th March 2024 for the purpose as above and as per the Company's Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window for the dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed up to closure of business hours of 23rd May 2024 and will reopen on 24th May 2024.

