iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NDR Auto Components Ltd Key Ratios

787.6
(-2.08%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:24:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NDR Auto Components Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

103.75

18.12

Op profit growth

119.04

-1,062.31

EBIT growth

56.88

19,179.7

Net profit growth

74.48

29.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.99

5.57

-0.68

EBIT margin

6.15

7.99

0.04

Net profit margin

6.4

7.47

6.82

RoCE

7.34

5.17

RoNW

2.01

1.22

RoA

1.9

1.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

25.04

14.35

11.08

Dividend per share

2.5

1

0

Cash EPS

12.7

5.98

-1.31

Book value per share

321.55

299.64

285.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.92

3.31

P/CEPS

7.72

7.94

P/B

0.3

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

9.01

2.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.66

-29.19

-624.09

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48.31

59.43

Inventory days

26.4

30.84

Creditor days

-66.39

-87.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-19.72

-75.36

-0.3

Net debt / equity

-0.2

-0.45

-0.56

Net debt / op. profit

-2.76

-12.73

144.74

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.02

-74.37

-74.61

Employee costs

-3.93

-4.79

-5.1

Other costs

-14.05

-15.24

-20.96

NDR Auto Compon. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NDR Auto Components Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.