|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
103.75
18.12
Op profit growth
119.04
-1,062.31
EBIT growth
56.88
19,179.7
Net profit growth
74.48
29.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.99
5.57
-0.68
EBIT margin
6.15
7.99
0.04
Net profit margin
6.4
7.47
6.82
RoCE
7.34
5.17
RoNW
2.01
1.22
RoA
1.9
1.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
25.04
14.35
11.08
Dividend per share
2.5
1
0
Cash EPS
12.7
5.98
-1.31
Book value per share
321.55
299.64
285.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.92
3.31
P/CEPS
7.72
7.94
P/B
0.3
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
9.01
2.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.66
-29.19
-624.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.31
59.43
Inventory days
26.4
30.84
Creditor days
-66.39
-87.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-19.72
-75.36
-0.3
Net debt / equity
-0.2
-0.45
-0.56
Net debt / op. profit
-2.76
-12.73
144.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.02
-74.37
-74.61
Employee costs
-3.93
-4.79
-5.1
Other costs
-14.05
-15.24
-20.96
No Record Found
