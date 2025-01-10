NDR Auto Components Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.89
5.95
5.95
5.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
188.02
164.02
144.1
133.67
Net Worth
199.91
169.97
150.05
139.62
Minority Interest
Debt
31.17
33.73
12.97
4.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.79
7.87
2.92
0
Total Liabilities
237.87
211.57
165.94
144.06
Fixed Assets
158.73
146.87
79.33
44.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.8
2.55
1.65
1.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.17
8.76
4.79
1.25
Networking Capital
35.74
1.83
28.7
11.4
Inventories
29.73
39.34
21.26
12.39
Inventory Days
33.36
39.62
Sundry Debtors
87.12
31.1
30.46
31.11
Debtor Days
47.8
99.49
Other Current Assets
30.41
23.6
22.99
8.18
Sundry Creditors
-105.55
-88.17
-43.44
-36.09
Creditor Days
68.18
115.42
Other Current Liabilities
-5.97
-4.03
-2.57
-4.19
Cash
33.43
51.53
51.45
85.49
Total Assets
237.87
211.54
165.92
144.07
